Prime Video has partnered with Coco Robotics to promote its upcoming heist comedy The Pickup by transforming Coco’s LA-based delivery robots into interactive, movie-themed experiences. Wrapped in branded designs and equipped with voice lines from the film, the robocouriers serve as mobile out-of-home ads, merging storytelling with street-level engagement. The campaign offers a glimpse into the future of experiential advertising by turning everyday deliveries into cinematic, shareable moments.

Coco Robotics and Prime Video Launch Innovative Campaign Transforming Delivery Robots into Mobile, Interactive Movie Experiences

To promote the heist comedy film The Pickup, Prime Video turns Coco’s fleet into interactive, movie-themed robocouriers ushering in a new era of experiential out-of-home advertising

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Coco Robotics, the leader in autonomous delivery, has joined forces with Prime Video and Omnicom Media Group, their media agency of record, to launch a dynamic campaign promoting The Pickup, a fast-paced heist comedy starring Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, and Keke Palmer. The film premieres globally on Prime Video August 6. The month-long campaign, which launched July 21, transforms Coco’s Los Angeles fleet of robocouriers into immersive mobile brand activations that blend entertainment, media and technology on the streets of LA.

As part of the campaign, Coco wrapped its LA-based robocouriers in Prime Video and The Pickup branding, designed to evoke the film’s iconic armored money trucks. This design brings the film’s central theme to life on the streets, turning each robot into a moving extension of the film’s story. The robots also play voice lines from the film at delivery pickup – turning each vehicle into an in-world character that expands the cinematic universe from screen to sidewalk.

With a high-visibility fleet navigating dense urban neighborhoods with heavy foot traffic, Coco’s robocouriers deliver not only food, but also broad exposure generating measurable out-of-home impressions that rival traditional street-level media and billboards. Unlike static ads, Coco’s robots draw eyes wherever they go – making them an attention-grabbing ad surface in any city that naturally sparks filming and sharing, giving every campaign built-in viral momentum. The visibility is powered by a combination of proprietary impression-tracking technology and best-in-class dynamic OOH measurement tools, giving clients unmatched, data-driven insights into real-world exposure and campaign impact.

“This campaign shows how our robots can amplify brand storytelling in real time,” said Josh Dubin, Head of Ads at Coco Robotics. “It transforms routine deliveries into personal, one-to-one brand experiences that connect with consumers in a natural, memorable way.”

The project signals an evolution in out-of-home advertising, pointing to a future where autonomous delivery devices that merge mobile, dynamic media with high-impact one-to-one connections play a central role in the modern marketing mix.

“We’re always looking for ways to push boundaries and create media moments that people haven’t seen before,” said Elizabeth Boone, Senior Associate in Emerging Platforms and Partnerships at Omnicom Media Group. “This campaign is a glimpse into the future of media. It’s a perfect example of a unique integration of robotics, storytelling, and neighborhood-scale visibility that can come together to bring a movie to life in the real world.”

The campaign also includes a custom commercial (will link once live) starring Coco’s delivery robots in a heist scene from The Pickup, further blurring the line between media and narrative. The spot will run across social and digital platforms throughout the campaign ahead of the film’s premiere globally on Prime Video August 6.

