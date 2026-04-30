The design includes a matte 4K QLED display that reduces glare and is built to display the rich and accurate colors of art pieces.

Amazon is putting the art in state-of-the-art with its new Amazon Ember Artline TVs, now available for preorder and featuring a global collection of more than 2,000 free art pieces. The design includes a matte 4K QLED display that reduces glare and is built to display the rich and accurate colors of art pieces.

Amazon Ember Artline TV

The TV is equipped with Alexa+ to set up hands-free displays, browse photos, and more. It also has an AI feature called “Match the Room,” which helps you find artwork that matches the style of the room in which your TV resides. Simply upload photos of your space, and the AI tool will suggest artwork based on the room’s colors, recurring themes in existing artwork, and overall style.

The free collection includes Impressionist classics by Degas, Monet, and Renoir, as well as contemporary street art, mixed media, murals, and photography. It also includes 60 exclusive motion video pieces commissioned by wildlife documentary filmmaker Sam Nuttman.

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The display feature can also be used to showcase personal photos by connecting your Amazon Photos account. Photos are automatically resized and arranged into collages and displayed at full resolution. And, once you’re ready to watch TV, the display transitions seamlessly into a streaming device.

Compared to Samsung’s The Frame TV, a direct competitor, Amazon’s model offers the benefit that the art aspect isn’t behind a paywall, while Samsung’s version doesn’t include the new AI feature. Customers can also choose between 10 border options, including ash, matte white, silver, walnut, black oak, and more.

Amazon Ember Artline is available in 10 frame colors, which customers can choose from at checkout on Amazon.com. Amazon Ember Artline is available in 55-inch and 65-inch models starting at $899.99 (USD) and will start shipping to customers on April 22 in the U.S. and Canada, and May 7 in the UK and Germany.