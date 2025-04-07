Guests can interact with a fully animatronic Toothless, as well as several other dragons from the film series.

Universal’s Epic Universe is scheduled to open this year with five new worlds, including the Isle of Berk, featured in the How to Train Your Dragon movie series. The Isle of Berk features many imaginative and immersive elements – including real versions of the series’ creatures. Guests can interact with a fully animatronic Toothless, as well as several other dragons featured in the film series.

The Isle of Berke, set during the golden age of harmony between dragons and humans, will feature three new rides and a live show. One ride, Hiccup’s Wing Gliders, will invite guests to try Hiccup’s winged flying machine that takes you into the sky for a dragon’s eye view of the park.

“Guests will fly alongside Hiccup and Toothless and reach speeds up to 45 mph as they soar around the perimeter of Berk – and even through the lagoon – while experiencing firsthand what it’s like to fly on a dragon,” Universal writes about the family coaster.

Fyre Drill, another new ride, features Viking twins Ruffnut and Tuffnut, who invite teams of Vikings to compete to outscore each other by blasting water canons at flame-like targets. Finally, Dragon Racer’s Rally lets Viking racers practice aerobatic maneuvers and high-speed barrel rolls on dragon-riding trainers that reach heights of up to 67 feet in the air.

“Guests can control how ‘wild or ‘mild’ their experience will be as they perform high-flying, gravity-defying, swooping and soaring skills that are necessary to earn the accolades worthy of a true champion dragon racer,” according to Universal.

The animatronic dragons can blink, make expressions, breathe, and interact with guests in real-time. Though specific technical details regarding the technology behind the new dragons haven’t been publicly disclosed, Universal’s collaboration with Dreamworks suggests the use of advanced robotics and special effects.

Reportedly, there will also be a show featuring the dragons called The Untrainable Dragon, in which audiences will get to see Toothless, weighing 1,157 pounds and with an impressive wingspan of 27 feet, fly above them.

“Guests visiting Berk will encounter one of the most breathtaking environments Universal has ever created – complete with immense architecture featuring hand-carved details, lush landscaping, and extraordinary heights of rolling hills surrounding vibrant dragon houses and local establishments,” Universal shared in a press release last year.

The new Epic Universe at Universal will feature other worlds in addition to the Isle of Berke, including Celestial Park, Dark Universe, Super Nintendo World, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter—Ministry of Magic. It will officially open on Thursday, May 22.