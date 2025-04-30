Listen to Article

Reports are circulating that shipping and logistics company United Parcel Service (UPS) is in discussions about a partnership with robotics startup Figure AI. The collaboration would involve the startup’s humanoid robots becoming part of the shipping giant’s day-to-day logistics operations.

Figure AI and UPS Partnership

A recent report by Bloomberg detailed the discussions between the two firms, which originally began in 2024. Though it’s unclear what specific roles Figure AI’s humanoid robots would undertake, the company has previously showcased its Figure 02 humanoid robots’ abilities to sort, deliver, and collect shipments at a continuous pace.

According to Figure AI, the robot’s advanced capabilities are due to its vision-language-action model called Helix, which gives the humanoid human-like reasoning.

“We have presented how a high quality dataset, combined with architectural refinements such as stereo multiscale vision, online calibration, and a test-time speed up can achieve faster-than-demonstrator dexterous robotic manipulation in a real-world logistics triaging scenario—all while using relatively modest amounts of demonstration data,” Figure AI said in a press release.

“The results highlight the potential for scaling end-to-end visuo-motor policies to complex industrial applications where speed and precision are important,” it further added.

Figure 02: Logistics Capabilities

Introduced just 10 months after Figure launched its Figure 01 model, Figure 02 improves upon its predecessor with a 50 percent larger battery capacity, better weight distribution, improved agility, and cabling integrated into its limbs to protect from environmental hazards. According to Figure, the robot’s onboard computation and AI capabilities have tripled, allowing for fully autonomous task completion.

The humanoid’s six RGB cameras and onboard vision-language model provide it with capabilities like obstacle avoidance, perception, hand-eye coordination, and object handling. Figure 02’s hands can carry up to 55 pounds of weight, and with fingers equipped with motors and sensors, it mimics how humans pick up and carry objects.

Figure 02 was also tested on a BMW production line and achieved a 400 percent speed increase and a sevenfold improvement in success rate. Though humanoid robots are entering various fields in the US, this partnership between Figure AI and UPS could deliver a new realm of future robotics opportunities.