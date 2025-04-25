In celebration of Arbor Day, Sparklight® has announced a significant environmental achievement—planting 150,000 trees through its ongoing partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. This milestone reflects the broadband provider’s commitment to sustainability and community well-being, as it plants 10,000 trees annually on behalf of customers who opt for paperless billing.

PHOENIX, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sparklight®, a leading broadband communications provider, is proud to celebrate Arbor Day with a major environmental milestone: 150,000 trees planted through its long-standing partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation.

“Planting trees in forests of greatest need has powerful benefits for wildlife, plant diversity and local communities,” said Dan Morrow, Vice President, Partnerships at the Arbor Day Foundation. “Sparklight’s commitment to building a greener future through trees is inspiring, and we’re excited to continue our partnership to make a lasting environmental impact together.”

Sparklight plants 10,000 trees each year on behalf of customers who choose the convenience of paperless billing, supporting reforestation in Sparklight markets and national forests. These efforts not only contribute to a healthier planet, but also help strengthen the communities Sparklight serves across 24 states.

Paperless billing aligns with Sparklight’s ongoing commitment to offering customers more choices while reducing the company’s environmental impact. Through this initiative, Sparklight customers who have opted in to paperless billing have played a direct role in driving meaningful environmental change. In addition to reducing paper waste, paperless billing offers secure, easy access to monthly statements, payment options and account history — all while promoting sustainability.

“We’re incredibly proud of the positive impact our customers have made through this program,” said Trish Niemann, Vice President of Communications Strategy at Sparklight. “Reaching 150,000 trees planted is a powerful example of how simple choices – like going paperless – can make a lasting difference. As we celebrate Arbor Day, Sparklight remains committed to building a greener, more connected future alongside our customers.”

According to the Arbor Day Foundation, Sparklight’s efforts have resulted in avoiding and sequestering more than 417,801 metric tons of carbon; avoiding and removing more than 1,019 tons of air pollution; and avoiding more than 51,006,328 gallons of water runoff.

