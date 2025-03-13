Vave Health Debuts the World’s First Wireless Whole-Body Ultrasound Powered by Single PZT Transducer

Vave Health has introduced the world’s first wireless, handheld whole-body ultrasound powered by a single PZT transducer. This groundbreaking innovation delivers high-quality imaging in a compact, portable device designed to enhance diagnostic capabilities at the point of care.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 13, 2025 / PRNewswire/ — Vave Health proudly announces the launch of its Universal Wireless Probe. This simple, innovative device is designed to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and diagnostics in a variety of clinical and educational settings. Its combination of linear and phased imaging technology provides high quality, full-body imaging with no ongoing subscription fees or hidden costs.

By reducing the cost and complexity associated with existing point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) technologies, Vave continues to drive the market towards increased adoption of medical imaging where and when the patient needs it most. The Universal probe is a solution that is not only affordable, but also exceptionally powerful and easy to use. This device offers a range of presets empowering professionals with the tools they need for enhanced care anywhere, anytime.

“At Vave, our mission is to make medical imaging more accessible to all medical professionals,” shared Amin Nikoozadeh, CEO and Founder of Vave Health, “Our unique platform is designed around simplicity, with a wireless ultraportable device that offers intuitive workflow at an unmatched price point.”

In addition to its gold-standard PZT transducer technology, the Vave Universal Probe is engineered for portability. A patented probe head cover and a swappable battery minimize downtime and ensure continuous operation.

“A combination of wireless portability, lack of subscription and membership fees, life-time software updates, full-body imaging, and rich educational support, make the Vave solution the ideal platform for new learners and seasoned POCUS users alike,” stated Dr. Renee Dversdal, Chief Medical Officer at Vave Health.

With a focus on education and empowerment, Vave extends its reach beyond clinical settings, offering curriculum support and training for medical education programs. The unique VaveCast™ feature allows educators to share their screen with multiple android and iOS devices seamlessly. Whether in the hands of a student or an experienced practitioner, Vave provides real-time insights for improved collaboration and faster decision-making.

About Vave Health

Vave Health is a medical technology company with the goal to increase access to high quality diagnostic tools at the point of care. Created by a Stanford University Ph.D. with expertise in the miniaturization of imaging systems, Vave Ultrasound is a state-of-the-art, ultraportable solution that delivers cost-effective imaging at the point of care. Vave Health is headquartered in San Jose, California.

