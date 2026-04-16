As we get older, it often feels like our brains start to slow down. Scientists call this “neuroinflammaging,” a term for the tiny “fires” of inflammation that smolder in our memory centers. This process leads to brain fog and increases the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. For a while, doctors thought this was just a part of aging that we had to accept.

However, researchers at the Texas A&M University College of Medicine found that this might not be true. Their new study shows that brain aging might be reversible and can be done with a simple nasal spray.

Nasal Spray Recharges the Brain

The team, led by Dr. Ashok Shetty, developed a spray that uses microscopic biological parcels called extracellular vesicles (EVs). These tiny “delivery vehicles” carry genetic instructions directly into the brain. Because the treatment is a nasal spray, it bypasses the brain’s usual defenses and gets to work quickly.

Once inside, the spray calms down the immune cells that cause chronic inflammation. Additionally, it recharges the “power plants” inside brain cells, known as mitochondria. In tests, just two doses of the spray helped clear brain fog and improve memory for months.

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“Brain age-related diseases like dementia are a major health concern worldwide,” Shetty said. “What we’re showing is brain aging can be reversed, to help people stay mentally sharp, socially engaged and free from age-related decline.”

A Simple Way to Stay “Sharp”

Current treatments for brain issues can be invasive or require taking pills for years. The study found the spray worked well for both men and women, which isn’t always the case in medical research.

“As we develop and scale this therapy, a simple, two-dose nasal spray could one day replace invasive, risky procedures or maybe even months of medication,” Shetty said.

The researchers hope this could eventually help stroke survivors or people dealing with the early stages of dementia.

“Our approach redefines what it means to grow old,” Shetty said. “We’re aiming for successful brain aging: keeping people engaged, alert and connected. Not just living longer, but living smarter and healthier.”