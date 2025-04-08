Garmin is bringing something new to the running world—the Garmin Marathon Series. More than just a sponsorship, this race is fully owned and produced by Garmin, designed for runners of all levels. Shop Garmin on Amazon Garmin announces signature Garmin Marathon Series

OLATHE, Kan., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), global leader in fitness tech and pioneer of the world’s first running smartwatch, today announced the Garmin Marathon Series. This exciting new road running race flips convention on its head. While many brands sponsor races, this one is wholly owned and produced by Garmin itself, from start to finish.

With debut locations set for the fall in Toledo, Ohio and Tucson, Arizona, the Garmin Marathon Series will celebrate the ‘Miles That Made You,’ as Garmin truly understands the journey of a runner. Uniquely created for those who know and love its products, the one-of-a-kind event will welcome avid runners, newcomers to the sport, Boston dreamers and anyone just looking to beat yesterday.

“This is an opportunity to go above and beyond conventional sponsorships and create something truly special in our running communities. For decades, Garmin has been with runners through every step of their training, and now we are excited to be with them in an even more meaningful way on race day.”

– Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President, Consumer Sales and Marketing

The Garmin Marathon Series team selected two US locations for 2025. Factors included each city’s existing race and event schedule, regional run communities, local and cultural highlights around the course and favorable weather conditions. More locations are planned for 2026.

Initial Garmin Marathon Series locations and dates are as follows:

Toledo, Ohio – Sunday, September 21, 2025

Tucson, Arizona – Saturday, November 15, 2025

In each city, the event will include a USATF-certified and Boston Marathon qualifier full marathon, USATF-certified half marathon, 10K and 5K. A two-day expo showcasing Garmin products and technology will precede race day and be open to the public. Attendees can expect limited edition race gear from Garmin, meet and greets with Garmin-sponsored professional athletes and additional items from select sponsors. Directly following the race, a finish line festival – also open to the public – will give runners a chance to celebrate with local food, live entertainment and other activities.

Registration for the Garmin Marathon Series is currently open for all race distances in Toledo and Tucson. For additional information about the cities, races, community engagement opportunities and future locations, please visit garmin.com/marathons.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the aviation, automotive, fitness, marine and outdoor markets. Dedicated to helping people make the most of the time they spend pursuing their passions, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garmin on social, or follow our blog.

