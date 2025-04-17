Biostate AI and the Accelerated Cure Project are partnering to develop AI models using RNA sequencing to predict MS progression and personalize treatment.

HOUSTON and WALTHAM, Mass., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Biostate AI, a leading innovator in artificial intelligence for RNA sequencing, today announced a strategic partnership with the Accelerated Cure Project (ACP), a nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating research and improving outcomes for people with multiple sclerosis (MS). The partnership aims to develop next-generation AI models capable of predicting disease progression and treatment response in MS, leveraging transcriptomic data from ACP’s extensive biorepository.

Under the collaboration, Biostate AI will sequence patient samples from the ACP Repository, one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive MS-related collections of biospecimens and clinical data. Utilizing its proprietary barcode-integrated reverse transcription (BIRT) technology, Biostate AI will generate high-resolution RNA expression profiles at scale and train transformer-based AI models to personalize treatment strategies for MS patients.

“Biostate’s RNA sequencing and AI technologies offer a unique opportunity to transform our understanding of MS progression and treatment response,” said Sara Loud, CEO of the Accelerated Cure Project. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Biostate AI to unlock the full potential of our biorepository and accelerate innovations leading to better outcomes for people with MS.”

The ACP Repository includes thousands of blood samples from individuals with MS and controls, including valuable longitudinal samples linked to extensive clinical and demographic data. This rich dataset facilitates the creation of AI systems to detect molecular patterns associated with disease onset, relapse, remission, and treatment responses.

“At ACP, we’ve dedicated years to building a resource designed to advance breakthroughs in MS research,” said Dr. Stephanie Buxhoeveden, Chief Scientific Officer at ACP. “By partnering with Biostate AI, we’re turning data into actionable insights that could revolutionize patient care.” Biostate will sequence the entire ACP Repository and develop a series of AI models addressing a range of clinical and research questions. These models will be designed to improve the prediction of disease progression and identify patients most likely to benefit from therapies across the MS disease spectrum.

“Current MS management relies heavily on trial and error due to limited predictive tools,” said David Zhang, co-founder and CEO of Biostate AI, and former Associate Professor at Rice University. “By combining high-throughput RNA sequencing with AI, we aim to equip clinicians with precise, data-driven guidance, ensuring patients receive appropriate therapy promptly.” This partnership marks Biostate’s entry into neuroimmunology and extends its portfolio of disease-specific AI models. Leveraging transcriptomic data, Biostate’s platform aims to support personalized medicine at unprecedented scale.

“Our goal is creating adaptable disease models tailored to individual patient biology, surpassing existing diagnostics,” said Ashwin Gopinath, co-founder and CTO of Biostate AI, and former Assistant Professor at MIT. “MS’s complexity and variability make it an ideal candidate for our approach, and we’re eager to collaborate with ACP to develop clinically actionable tools.”

This initiative strengthens ACP’s commitment to accelerating cures via collaboration, data sharing, and innovative science, while allowing Biostate to extend its AI capabilities into therapeutic areas with significant unmet needs.

