Each site will reportedly generate at least 600 MW of power capacity.

Google and nuclear developer Elementl Power signed an agreement to develop three sites for advanced reactors. It’s the latest example of a tech giant leveraging green energy to support the ongoing surplus of data centers. Google committed to funding early-stage development, although the exact details of the agreement remain private.

Google Backing Nuclear Energy

The tech giant said in a blog post that the agreement aims to support Google’s operations and power grid. According to that post, each site aims to generate at least 600 megawatts of power capacity. According to a CNBC report, Google’s early-stage funding will support permits, interconnection rights to the transmission system, contract negotiations, and “other early-stage matters.”

“Google is committed to catalyzing projects that strengthen the power grids where we operate, and advanced nuclear technology provides reliable, baseload, 24/7 energy,” said Amanda Peterson Corio, global head of data center energy at Google.

According to CNBC, Google has the option to buy the power once the sites are up and running.

Big tech companies are pushing for green energy options to help support the rise in data centers for AI.

“Our collaboration with Elementl Power enhances our ability to move at the speed required to meet this moment of AI and American innovation,” Peterson Corio added.

Elementl is a fairly new nuclear developer, founded in 2022. The company has yet to build a site and has not chosen what kind of reactor it will use at the sites. The company says it will choose whatever reactor technology is the most advanced in development when it’s ready to start building the sites.

“Innovative partnerships like this are necessary to mobilize the capital required to build new nuclear projects, which are critical to deliver safe, affordable and clean baseload power and help companies advance their long-term net zero goals,” said Chris Colbert, Elementl Power’s chairman and CEO.

Colbert added that once the projects reach a final investment stage, the company will raise capital from other sources to build the sites. According to CNBC, Elementl Power is aiming to add 10 gigawatts of nuclear to the grid by 2035.