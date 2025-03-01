Engineering and energy advisory consultancy Apollo, located in Scotland, secured funding for its project to develop Hydrogen Offshore Production (HOP2) by repurposing oil platforms. It’s been awarded the £150k Phase 2 Concept Definition to progress the design of a 500MW offshore hydrogen production facility.

Oil & Gas Goes Green

This builds on the initial phase, with a goal of using the existing Ninian Central Platform substructure as a template for the facility. Apollo was contracted by the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) to give the old oil platforms a new life and produce renewable energy. Additionally, the HOP2 project’s purpose is to demonstrate the feasibility of offshore hydrogen production.

Using existing oil and gas infrastructure offers a big step towards the renewable energy transition while reducing carbon emissions. The proposed hydrogen facility is predicted to generate 500MW of energy.

“Affordable, efficient hydrogen production at scale is key to establishing the UK as a global hydrogen leader while supporting the transition to net zero,” said Emma Swiergon, Technology Manager at the Net Zero Technology Centre. “The HOP2 project demonstrates the potential of repurposed assets to enhance hydrogen production, and with Apollo, we’re excited to advance phase two.”

Apollo has several critical roles in the project. For example, it is tasked with developing detailed designs for topsides and integrating systems such as electrolyzers, water treatment, and hydrogen compression.

Additionally, it must identify key safety and environmental challenges to ensure the project is compliant and sustainable. “We’re delighted to continue our partnership with NZTC and build on the successes of Phase 1,” said Phil Westmorland, Apollo’s Director of Decarbonization. “This next phase is a significant opportunity to demonstrate how legacy infrastructure can play a role in the energy transition.”