Sony Electronics has expanded its ULT POWER SOUND Series with the introduction of four new speakers designed to deliver powerful bass and dynamic sound for music lovers. These speakers, which promise to immerse listeners in a concert-like experience, are part of Sony’s collaboration with global superstar Post Malone, marking the launch of their “For The Music” audio campaign.

SAN DIEGO, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the expansion of its ULT POWER SOUND Series, designed to make listeners feel like they are front row at a concert. Added to the lineup are the ULT TOWER 9, ULT TOWER 9AC, ULT FIELD 5, and ULT FIELD 3, built for music lovers and offering powerful bass and dynamic sound at the touch of the ULT button. Sony is also adding to the range the ULT MIC – a pair of wireless microphones to pair with compatible speakers.

Partnership with global superstar Post Malone

Sony has partnered with global superstar Post Malone for the launch of the new ULT POWER SOUND Series as part of Sony’s “For The Music” audio brand campaign. As one of the most influential and genre-defying artists of his generation, Post Malone embodies the spirit of authenticity, creativity, and connection—values that lie at the core of Sony’s approach to audio innovation. “I’ve always wanted the music to feel personal, and this partnership with Sony is a chance to create something that brings people closer to the music in a real way,” said Post Malone. “This ULT POWER SOUND Series is insane, everyone should really experience this.” The collaboration kicks off this month with the launch of Sony’s new ULT POWER SOUND Series. Additional details of the partnership will be announced in the next few months.

Feel the massive bass and stronger sound with the ULT TOWER 9 and ULT TOWER 9AC

The ULT TOWER 9 and ULT TOWER 9AC offers massive bass and powerful unrivalled sound pressure in the party speaker models. Users can take the party to every corner of the room with 360° Party Sound. The ULT TOWER 9 and ULT TOWER 9AC feature four tweeters that deliver clear sound to both the front and rear of the speaker, with two mid-range speakers for vocal clarity. The speaker also includes Sony’s X-Balanced Speaker Unit to ensure clear audio and powerful sound. Hitting the ULT button gives access to two exciting bass modes – ULT1 for deeper, lower frequency bass and ULT2 for powerful punchy bass. This speaker ensures the sound spreads regardless of where listeners are in the space and feel the full power of the music.

The party never has to stop thanks to the ULT TOWER 9’s up to 25-hour battery life1, while the ULT TOWER 9AC uses an AC connection without a built-in battery, delivering more powerful sound pressure. The easy-to-carry handle makes it simple to carry or lift and the stable castors help easily pull the speaker so listeners’ favorite tunes can follow wherever they go.

The ULT TOWER 9 and ULT TOWER 9AC do more than just play music — they transform a space into a full-on party experience. The 360° Party Lights create a synchronized lighting display2 that can link up to 100 compatible speakers, syncing both music and lighting seamlessly – filling any space with the ultimate party atmosphere.

The ULT TOWER 9 and ULT TOWER 9AC are also equipped with fun and convenient features, such as karaoke and guitar inputs, as well as the unique TV Sound Booster function that enhances the audio–visual sound experience, while watching everything from live performance videos to movies.

Bring the music anywhere with the ULT FIELD 5 and ULT FIELD 3

Enjoy the beat with the ULT FIELD 5 and ULT FIELD 3, featuring a new shoulder strap for easy on-the-go tunes.3

The ULT FIELD 5 offers a superior music experience with boosted bass, while the ULT FIELD 3 delivers powerful bass from a compact body.

Experience the immersive ULT POWER SOUND with the ULT FIELD 5 and ULT FIELD 3, engineered to deliver enhanced bass that pulls listeners deeper into every track by hitting the ULT button.

The technology in the ULT FIELD 5 works in harmony for better sound quality. The X-Balanced Speaker Unit produces a clear and powerful sound with a tweeter providing a crisp and spacious sound for high frequencies. The passive radiators are optimized to enhance bass sound.

The ULT FIELD 3 offers power that doesn’t compromise clarity. The speaker delivers powerful sound and crystal-clear vocals from the two-way active driver design, incorporating a dedicated woofer and tweeter. Plus, the layout of the side passive radiators has been optimized to enhance bass sound.

The detachable shoulder strap is perfect for life on the move. The shoulder straps offer multiple carrying options that perfectly project sound wherever needed. This makes it ideal for outdoor adventures3. With the ULT FIELD 5 and ULT FIELD 3, listeners can choose the color that matches their look, from Black and Off White, and an additional Forest Gray colorway with the ULT FIELD 3.

Keep the energy going all night with the ULT FIELD 5’s impressive up to 25-hour battery life1, while the ULT FIELD 3 offers up to 24 hours4 of non-stop power.

With IP66 and IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating5, the ULT FIELD 5 and ULT FIELD 3 are ready for listening wherever users like – and there’s no problem rinsing them off either6. The speakers are also salt-water resistant, which makes them the perfect beach companion.

The 360° Party Lights are also added to the ULT FIELD 5 to bring the party to life. Both speakers include other convenient features, such as Party Connect, Multipoint Connection, Bluetooth® Fast Pair7, and a USB charging port.8

Sing out loud with ULT MIC

The ULT MIC is also being introduced to the ULT POWER SOUND Series. Whether it’s a solo performance or a duet with a friend, take center stage with the ULT MIC and sound incredible every time. Users can sing their hearts out with crystal-clear vocals for karaoke night. Designed to pair seamlessly with our ULT POWER SOUND Series speakers, these wireless microphones instantly connect two wireless mics by inserting dongles into the quarter inch jack mic port, delivering exceptional vocal clarity.

Environment in mind

The ULT POWER SOUND Series is not only designed to deliver powerful sound but also with the environment in mind. No plastics are used in the packaging material9 for ULT FIELD 5, ULT FIELD 3 and ULT MIC. This reflects Sony’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its products and practices.

Price and availability

The ULT TOWER 9 is available now with a suggested retail price of $899.99 USD at Sony.com, Amazon, Best Buy, and other Sony authorized dealers.

The ULT TOWER 9AC is available now with a suggested retail price of $749.99 USD and $999.99 CAN at Sony.com, Amazon, Best Buy, and other Sony authorized dealers.

The ULT FIELD 5 is available now with a suggested retail price of $329.99 USD and $449.99 CAN at Sony.com, Amazon, Best Buy, and other Sony authorized dealers.

The ULT FIELD 3 is available now with a suggested retail price of $199.99 USD and $269.99 CAN at Sony.com, Amazon, Best Buy, and other Sony authorized dealers.

The ULT MIC is available now with a suggested retail price of $149.99 USD and $199.99 CAN at Sony.com, Amazon, Best Buy, and other Sony authorized dealers.

Sony established the brand platform “For The Music” for its premier consumer and professional audio products and services. With “For The Music,” Sony is affirming itself as the premier audio brand connecting music creators and consumers, aiming to create authentic music experiences and transcend emotion for fans by supporting creator vision over everything. To learn more about the “For the Music” brand platform, please visit https://forthemusic.electronics.sony.com/.

