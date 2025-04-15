Rest® is taking its signature cooling innovation beyond the bedroom with the launch of Evercool® Cooling Pajamas. Designed for hot sleepers, the new sleepwear line delivers breathable, moisture-wicking comfort in a stylish, easy-care design.

REST® INTRODUCES EVERCOOL® COOLING PAJAMAS, EXPANDING ITS SIGNATURE COOLING TECHNOLOGY TO NIGHTWEAR

NEWARK, Del., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Rest®, the brand redefining sleep with its groundbreaking cooling technology, is excited to introduce Evercool® Cooling Pajamas—a highly anticipated expansion of its award-winning Evercool® collection. Inspired by the same technology behind the best-selling Evercool® Cooling Comforter and Evercool®+ Cooling Sheets, this innovative sleepwear line is designed to provide hot sleepers with a breathable, moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating solution that extends beyond bedding.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Evercool Cooling Pajamas, bringing the same cutting-edge cooling technology from our bedding into stylish, cooling sleepwear,” said Rest® Head of Product Development, Amy Fang. “Our goal was to create sleepwear that not only looks and feels premium but also actively keeps sleepers cool and comfortable throughout the night— allowing them to experience Rest’s signature innovation in every aspect of their sleep routine.”

Evercool® Cooling Pajamas expertly blends cooling comfort and style; crafted from a blend of cooling nylon and soft viscose, the sleepwear provides an ultra-soft, silk-like feel while maintaining superior breathability. The innovative fabric delivers an instant cool-to-the-touch sensation, comparable to the refreshing feeling of a cool stream gliding over the skin. Designed with strategic slits on the back and bottoms to enhance airflow, the sleepwear ensures continuous cooling throughout the night. The U-shaped neckline allows for greater neck exposure, helping to dissipate heat, while the moisture-wicking and quick-drying properties keep sleepers fresh and dry.

With its easy-care fabric, Evercool® Cooling Pajamas are machine washable and pet-hair resistant, offering the luxurious feel of silk without the high-maintenance care. The Pajamas are available in two elegant colors, Midnight Blue and Champagne Gold, and in both shorts and pants sets, both of which are available for purchase online at www.rest.com.

Paired with Evercool® bedding, the new sleepwear line creates a complete cooling sleep system, allowing sleepers to experience Rest’s signature innovation from head to toe. Consumers have described the sensation as having a “built-in fan,” even in humid environments, making it an essential addition for those who struggle with overheating at night.

“At Rest, we believe better sleep starts with ingenuity,” adds Rest® Co-Founder and CEO, Andy Nguyen. “We are committed to providing innovative solutions that help people sleep cooler, wake up feeling refreshed, and ultimately improve their overall well-being.”

