PGYTECH OneGo 2 and OneGo Rope Strap Bag for Creatives

Lightweight Tech, Maximum Freedom: PGYTECH’s OneGo 2 and OneGo Rope Strap Bag Empowers Urban Creators

NEW YORK, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On May 6, 2025, globally renowned photography accessory brand PGYTECH proudly unveils the OneGo 2 series, featuring two innovative Urban camera backpacks: OneGo 2 and OneGo Rope Strap Bag. Both offerings combine minimalist aesthetics with smart engineering, catering to urban explorers, creatives, and on-the-go professionals.

OneGo 2 Backpack: Minimalist, Stylish, And Ready For Everything



Crafted for those who value timeless design and intuitive functionality, the OneGo 2 Backpack redefines comfort and convenience:

– Engineered Comfort: Ergonomically sculpted, breathable multi-layer back panel ensures all-day support.

– 180° Clamshell Access: Instantly organize or retrieve gear with its full-rear opening.

– Customizable Storage: Flexible compartments adapt to your needs, secured by a one-handed magnetic closure system.

– Lightweight Durability: Splash-resistant fabric paired with a streamlined build keeps you agile in any weather.

Ideal for Daily Commute, Creative Shoots, Weekend Getaways and Pro Shoots, this backpack transforms chaos into order—effortlessly.

OneGo Rope Strap Bag: Capture Life Colorfully



A sleek hybrid of camera bag and everyday carryall, the Rope Strap Bag merges practicality with understated elegance:

– Ultra-Light Versatility: Featherweight nylon construction with splash resistance for urban resilience.

– Expandable Capacity: Hidden bottom zipper unlocks more space, while adjustable dividers secure camera gear (fits 1 camera + one 70-200mm lens).

– Modular Attachments: Convert seamlessly between crossbody, sling, or handheld carry.

– Elevated Aesthetic: Clean lines and muted tones complement casual or polished outfits.

Perfect for photographers, weekend adventurers, or anyone craving a minimalist yet capacious daily companion.

Availability & Pricing

The OneGo 2 Backpack and OneGO Rope Strap Bag are available now at PGYTECH official website and select retailers worldwide.

