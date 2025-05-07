Where Inspiration and Creation Drive Innovation and Production

PGYTECH OneGo 2 and OneGo Rope Strap Bag for Creatives

Stylish camera bags designed for urban creatives with customizable compartments.

PGYTECH has launched the OneGo 2 Backpack and OneGo Rope Strap Bag—sleek, lightweight camera bags designed for urban creatives. With customizable compartments, splash-resistant fabric, and versatile carrying options, these bags blend minimalist style with smart functionality. Now available worldwide.

Lightweight Tech, Maximum Freedom: PGYTECH’s OneGo 2 and OneGo Rope Strap Bag Empowers Urban Creators

 

NEW YORKMay 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On May 6, 2025, globally renowned photography accessory brand PGYTECH proudly unveils the OneGo 2 series, featuring two innovative Urban camera backpacks: OneGo 2 and OneGo Rope Strap Bag. Both offerings combine minimalist aesthetics with smart engineering, catering to urban explorers, creatives, and on-the-go professionals.

OneGo 2 Backpack: Minimalist, Stylish, And Ready For Everything

Crafted for those who value timeless design and intuitive functionality, the OneGo 2 Backpack redefines comfort and convenience:

– Engineered Comfort: Ergonomically sculpted, breathable multi-layer back panel ensures all-day support.

– 180° Clamshell Access: Instantly organize or retrieve gear with its full-rear opening.

– Customizable Storage: Flexible compartments adapt to your needs, secured by a one-handed magnetic closure system.

– Lightweight Durability: Splash-resistant fabric paired with a streamlined build keeps you agile in any weather.

Ideal for Daily Commute, Creative Shoots, Weekend Getaways and Pro Shoots, this backpack transforms chaos into order—effortlessly.

PGYTECH OneGo 2 and OneGo Rope Strap Bag
Credit: PGYTECH

OneGo Rope Strap Bag: Capture Life Colorfully

A sleek hybrid of camera bag and everyday carryall, the Rope Strap Bag merges practicality with understated elegance:

– Ultra-Light Versatility: Featherweight nylon construction with splash resistance for urban resilience.

– Expandable Capacity: Hidden bottom zipper unlocks more space, while adjustable dividers secure camera gear (fits 1 camera + one 70-200mm lens).

– Modular Attachments: Convert seamlessly between crossbody, sling, or handheld carry.

– Elevated Aesthetic: Clean lines and muted tones complement casual or polished outfits.

Perfect for photographers, weekend adventurers, or anyone craving a minimalist yet capacious daily companion.

Availability & Pricing

The OneGo 2 Backpack and OneGO Rope Strap Bag are available now at PGYTECH official website and select retailers worldwide.

