Tomorrow's World Today interviewed Cell Phone Seat CEO/President Scott McIntosh about the Cell Phone Seat, an innovative device designed to reduce distracted driving incidents. The Cell Phone Seat (Made in the USA) provides a safe, accessible spot for phones in the car by fitting into the cup holder, keeping the phone below the driver's line of sight, unlike dashboard or windshield mounts that can obstruct views. The device promotes hands-free use with its simple, no-fuss design. The Cell Phone Seat minimizes distractions by aligning with the car's natural control layout below the windshield, reducing the urge to look at notifications compared to higher mounts. It ensures a secure fit with a wide, angled design, a cutout for accessories, and optional foam pieces for snugness in various cup holders.

1. How does the Cell Phone Seat contribute to reducing distracted driving incidents?

Let’s be honest—many people need their phones in the car. Whether it’s for directions, music, or work (shoutout to our rideshare and delivery drivers), the key is using your phone safely. That’s where Cell Phone Seat comes in. It gives your phone a proper place to sit—right in the cup holder, below your line of sight—so it’s accessible without being distracting. Unlike those dashboard and windshield mounts that block your view (and are even illegal in some states), this setup keeps the road ahead clear and your hands where they belong: on the wheel.

2. What specific features make it a hands-free solution?

The Cell Phone Seat is all about making it easy to be hands-free compliant. No fiddling with clips, knobs, or suction cups—just drop your phone in and go. It works with voice assistants, navigation, Bluetooth, you name it. Since it’s right in your cup holder, it’s easier to glance at when needed (like your speedometer, A/C or radio controls) and way less tempting than having a phone bouncing around or suctioned to your windshield right in your face. And because it’s so simple to use, people are actually using it—meaning safer driving for everyone.

3. In what ways does the design of the Cell Phone Seat differ from traditional phone mounts?

Traditional mounts can be a pain—they block your view, your air vents, and let’s be real, they fall off more often than they stay put. The Cell Phone Seat is a total game-changer. It doesn’t block anything—not your view, not your vents, and not even the cupholder it sits in. Its unique shape lets it float above the cup holder without blocking the spot for your tasty beverage. Plus, it’s a single-piece design, which means no tiny parts to lose and way easier to use. One-handed in, one-handed out. And because it’s one solid piece, we can offer it in a bunch of fun colors—like pink, camo, American flag, tie-dye, blue, and more. You get to be hands-free and match your mood, car, or style.

4. How does the Cell Phone Seat’s compatibility with all smartphones make it a versatile option for drivers?

There are over 100 million combinations of cup holder sizes, phone sizes, phone cases, and random accessories (we see you, Pop-Socket fans). We did our best to make the Cell Phone Seat as universal as possible—so it works with wallet cases, thicker cases, and even holds tablets sideways in the horizontal slots. It’s one of the only mounts that actually works with Pop-Sockets without a fight. Whether you’re using a massive phone or a smaller model, you’re covered.

5. What inspired the creation of the Cell Phone Seat?

Honestly, it all started with a toddler and a sticky mess. I was driving, and like always, my phone ended up bouncing around in the cup holder. But that day, my toddler’s leftover squeeze pack had leaked, and my phone landed right in the goo. I thought, there has to be a better way. I went home, searched for a product that could fix the problem, and when I couldn’t find it—I decided to make it myself. And just like that, the Cell Phone Seat was born.

6. Can you explain how the Cell Phone Seat’s placement in a car’s cup holder minimizes distractions compared to dashboard or windshield mounts?

Your car is designed with all its controls below the windshield—speedometer, A/C, radio, gear shift—so your eyes naturally go there when it’s safe to glance down. Cell Phone Seat fits right into that flow. It sits above your cup holder, below your dash, so it doesn’t block your view or tempt you with notifications like a dash or windshield mount might. In fact, mounts that sit in your line of sight are more likely to distract you. With Cell Phone Seat, your phone is right where it needs to be—out of your face, but still accessible.

7. How does the Cell Phone Seat ensure a secure fit for various phone sizes?

We created it like the seat in your car—a large place to sit that fits most body types. The Cell Phone Seat has a wide, open spot for your phone, keeping it in place by gravity and the angled design of the seat. There’s even a cutout in the back so accessories like Pop-Sockets can fit with no issues. Some of our newer models include a flexible holding tab to keep phones even more secure. And for vehicles with extra-roomy cup holders or for smaller phones without cases, we include optional foam pieces to ensure snug fits all around. Sharp turns, bumpy roads, hard brakes—both the Cell Phone Seat and your phone stay put.

8. What feedback have users provided about the Cell Phone Seat’s effectiveness in promoting hands-free use during driving?

People love how easy it is. No setup, no complicated instructions—just drop it in and go. Rideshare drivers love it for keeping phones steady for navigation, and parents appreciate not having their vents blocked or dashboards cluttered. And the customization factor? Big hit. People are buying them in different colors for different moods or family members. The most common feedback we get? “Why didn’t I find this sooner?”

9. What role do you think innovative devices like the Cell Phone Seat play in shaping the future of road safety technology?

Innovative products like the Cell Phone Seat prove that smart design doesn’t have to be high-tech—it just has to work with how we already use our vehicles. As more states crack down on distracted driving, and more drivers rely on phones for work and navigation, it’s critical to offer solutions that are simple, safe, and compliant. Devices like this not only make hands-free use easier—they make it more likely that people will actually follow safety guidelines. That’s the real win for the future of road safety.

