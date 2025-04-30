Listen to Article

iGarden has officially launched its innovative K Series robotic pool cleaner, marking a new era in automated pool maintenance. First unveiled as the TurboX Series at CES 2025, the K Series combines ultra-long battery life, intelligent automation, and sleek design to deliver effortless elegance in outdoor living. Powered by proprietary AI-Inverter™ Technology, the cleaner features AI-scheduled cleaning, smart navigation, and powerful turbo suction.

SHENZHEN, China, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — iGarden officially launched its K Series robotic pool cleaner, now available in two models offering 4-hour and 6-hour battery life. First unveiled at CES 2025 under the name iGarden TurboX Series, the K Series marks a significant evolution in smart pool cleaning with a bold blend of extended performance, intelligent features, and futuristic design.

Powerful Cleaning Backed by Ultra-Long Battery Life

Equipped with proprietary iGarden AI-Inverter™ Technology, the K Series robotic pool cleaner delivers up to 6 hours of continuous operation in bottom-cleaning mode. This means pool owners can enjoy a sparkling clean pool without the need for frequent recharging, making the entire maintenance process effortless.

What truly sets the K Series apart is that its long battery life isn’t simply a result of larger battery capacity — it stems from end-to-end system optimization. The advanced iGarden AI-Inverter™ Technology intelligently detects operating conditions in real time and adjusts motor power dynamically. As a result, iGarden achieves up to 5x greater efficiency, delivering uninterrupted, energy-efficient cleaning across long sessions.

Beyond that, iGarden K Series also features a powerful AI system that enables fully automated scheduled cleaning. With the built-in AI Schedule system, the cleaner can be programmed to start on its own — even when users forget — offering true hands-free, routine maintenance. For instance, in AI-scheduled cleaning mode, the pool owners can leave pool maintenance completely unattended for up to 10 days. The robotic pool cleaner automatically initiates cleaning sessions every three days, each lasting one hour — all without needing a recharge during the entire period.

Smart Path Planning and Precise Obstacle Crossing

Its smart navigation capabilities also ensure a thorough clean without collisions or missed spots.

The K Series intelligently adapts to any pool using a combination of IMU posture recognition (except natural pools), directional positioning, infrared sensing, and a sophisticated 3D “S”-path algorithm. This allows it to maneuver around complex pool shapes, climb over obstacles, and avoid getting stuck — all while covering every inch of the pool surface.

Notably, its exceptional obstacle-crossing ability is powered by a brushless DC motor and smart torque control, ensuring comprehensive coverage without leaving blind spots. The crawler-style chassis further enhances its mobility, enabling the K Series 6-hour version to effortlessly overcome obstacles as high as two steps — a rare feat among pool cleaners.

200% Turbo Mode

While many robotic pool cleaners struggle with tougher debris such as hair, algae, or large particles, the K Series rises to the challenge with its proprietary closed-channel flow design. When switched to 200% Turbo Mode, iGarden AI-Inverter™ Technology activates and sustains high-power operation, delivering enhanced suction, ensuring that even the most stubborn contaminants are thoroughly removed. This high-efficiency cleaning reduces the need for repeated passes or manual touch-ups, allowing pool owners to enjoy a consistently pristine swimming experience.

Elite Aesthetics Meets User-Friendly Operation

Inspired by elite automotive design, the iGarden K Series sports a sleek, streamlined look reminiscent of a luxury sports car — bringing both style and motion to the edge of your pool. It’s not just high performance; it’s high design.

Beyond aesthetics, the usability of iGarden K Series has also been reimagined. Departing from traditional button-based controls, the K Series features a fully holographic touch interface that simplifies operation, reduces input errors, and makes the entire user experience more intuitive and elegant.

A Smarter Future for Pool Maintenance

Commenting on the launch, iGarden Product Director said:

“iGarden Pool Cleaner K Series is truly revolutionary. We designed it to offer longer runtime, smarter automation, and stronger cleaning performance — all so users can fully free their hands from the burden of pool maintenance. Globally, homeowners are increasingly seeking automated solutions that can simplify their everyday life. So we provide them with a revolutionary smart pool solution, aimed at redefining a smarter living through artificial intelligence. We believe that with the K Series, iGarden is not just launching a product — it’s introducing a new era of intelligent, stylish, and effortless pool care.”

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of iGarden’s promotions. Please refer to fairlandgroup.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.