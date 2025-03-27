Epson has launched the EcoTank ET-2980, the first model in its seventh generation of EcoTank printers, offering a convenient and cost-efficient solution for home printing. With features like faster print speeds, a permanent printhead, and enough ink to last up to three years, the ET-2980 is designed to simplify printing for families. It also boasts wireless capabilities and an intuitive mobile app for easy control.

Epson Celebrates Seven Generations of Cartridge-Free Printing Innovation with EcoTank ET-2980

EcoTank ET-2980 is the First in a New Line of EcoTank Models that Deliver Convenient, Cost-Efficient and Stress-Free Printing

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Epson America, Inc., the global leader in refillable Supertank technology, announced its seventh generation of EcoTank® cartridge-free models with the new EcoTank ET-2980 Wireless All-in-One Color Supertank Printer. The most recent addition to the number-one selling Supertank† printer1 line, the ET-2980 leverages proven PrecisionCore® Heat-Free technology to provide everyday users with stellar print quality and reliability, ensuring a worry-free experience that lasts the life of the printer.

“Epson designed EcoTank to address several pressing concerns from anyone who prints – the hassle and cost of buying ink cartridges, the high-cost of printing in color and running out of ink when you need it most,” said Megha Shukla, group product manager, Consumer Inkjet, Epson America, Inc. “As an industry leader of efficient, compact and precise engineering, Epson has remained dedicated to printing innovation and continues to improve the experience with the seventh generation of EcoTank, starting with the ET-2980.”

The Perfect Family Printer

The ET-2980 combines simplicity with a modern look, offering advanced technology that enhances both performance and print quality, making it an ideal choice for everyday family printing – including content created by AI. With print speeds 50% faster than its predecessor2 it offers speed and longevity, with a permanent printhead engineered to last the life of the printer. The EcoTank ET-2980 also offers uniquely keyed EcoFit™ bottles that help prevent ink from drying out and comes with enough ink to last up to three years.3 Each replacement ink bottle set is equivalent to about 90 individual ink cartridges4 ensuring zero cartridge waste.

The EcoTank ET-2980 features built-in USB connectivity and is the first printer qualified under the Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Agile Multiband™ standard – including Apple® AirPrint – to deliver a seamless wireless experience. It also offers the user-friendly Epson Smart Panel® app5 with an innovative interface to transform iOS or Android mobile devices6 into an intuitive control center. For added convenience the EcoTank ET-2980 includes a 1.44″ color screen, auto duplex printing, 100-sheet paper tray, and built-in scanner.

Pricing, Availability and Support

The EcoTank ET-2980 ($299.99 MSRP) comes in both black and white designs. The black printers are available at Micro Center, Amazon.com, Officedepot.com, Staples.com, Bestbuy.com. The white printers are available at Office Depot, Staples, Best Buy, Micro Center, Nebraska Furniture Mart, La Curacao, Brands Mart, AAFES, London Drugs, Amazon.com, Walmart.com. For more information regarding the new solution, visit https://epson.com/ecotank-ink-tank-printers.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson’s goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson’s regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

Supertank printers are defined as refillable ink tank printers.

1 Source: Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking Service, US & Canada Combined, Inkjet SF and MF Printers Combined, Refillable Tank Included, Total Unit Sales, 12 Months Ending July 2024.

2 Versus the ET-2850

3 Based on average monthly document print volumes of about 125 pages.

4 Individual cartridges estimate based on print yields of a replacement set of black and color ink bottles as compared to Epson standard-capacity ink cartridges for similarly featured printers as of October 2024.

5 Requires Epson Smart Panel app download. Data usage fees may apply.

6 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect

