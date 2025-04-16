Dremel debuts the Blueprint Project Multi-Tool, a cordless tool with smart speed settings and quick swaps—perfect for DIYers of all levels.

Dremel is leveling up the DIY game with the launch of its new cordless Blueprint Project Multi-Tool—designed with simplicity, precision, and versatility in mind. Perfect for everything from detailed crafts to big home upgrades, this smart tool takes the guesswork out of DIY with an intuitive speed selector and easy accessory swaps. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned maker, Dremel’s latest innovation helps you build with confidence.

Dremel® Expands Its User-Friendly Blueprint Line With A Project Multi-Tool

Blueprint Project Multi-Tool

is expanding its lineup of innovative, user-friendly tools with a new cordless and rechargeable Project Multi-Tool . Designed for today’s DIYer , this versatile and budget-conscious tool joins the Multi-Drill and Cordless Rotary Tool as part of Dremel Blueprint—a new collection created to support a modern approach to DIY. From crafting small handmade art to refinishing furniture or tackling larger home improvement projects, the Dremel Blueprint line offers the convenience and precision needed to bring creative visions to life with fewer tools, no matter one’s experience level.

What sets the Blueprint Project Multi-Tool apart is its intuitive application selector, which removes the guesswork by setting the optimal speed range for your task. Whether you’re scraping, removing grout, sanding, or cutting, this smart feature ensures precision and efficiency every time. With variable speeds ranging from 7,000 to 21,000 OPM, the Blueprint Project Multi-Tool is equipped to handle a wide variety of remodeling and décor applications. Key features include:

– Exclusive Application Selector: Intuitive speed settings tailored to your specific project. Just select your project and go!

– Easy Accessory Change: The tool that does it all. Switch out accessories effortlessly to cut, scrape, sand, and more.

– Front LED Light: The Project Multi-Tool LED Work-light illuminates while in use, lighting up the project area to ensure better visibility. This makes it the perfect addition for working in dark spaces and tight quarters.

– Ergonomic Design: Comfortable to hold, ensuring you can work on projects for hours without strain.

– Brushless Motor: A high-performance motor that delivers reliable power in a compact design.

“The Dremel Blueprint Project Multi-Tool is designed to deliver our DIY users the features they are looking for,” says Marko Milosevic, Dremel Product Manager. “We are offering a tool that is full-featured and cordless, yet comfortable to hold with reduced vibration. When you combine that with exclusive features like the innovative application selector, which sets the optimal speed range for jobs within their renovation projects, users can say ‘so long to guesswork.’ With its versatility and precision, the Blueprint Project Multi-Tool stands out as a superior option for the new user to the adventurous home remodeler.”

The Blueprint Project Multi-Tool will be available for purchase in the United States on April 15, 2025, and will be sold at Lowes.com, HomeDepot.com, Amazon.com, and Dremel.com for $139.99 MSRP.

SOURCE Dremel

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of Dremel’s promotions. Please refer to Dremel.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.