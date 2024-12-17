Here are our picks for this year’s best DIY gifts.

Whether they’re a seasoned DIY professional or an ambitious hobbyist, gift your loved one the right tools, accessories, and gadgets to challenge them and elevate their workshop.

Popular Mechanics nominated the Original Prusa MK4 model as the best overall 3D printer of 2024. It is a great holiday gift for your loved one who is always working on a new project. The printer is noteworthy for its high-speed capabilities and automatic first-layer calibration, which eliminates the need for manual adjustments. It offers a series of customization settings and the ability to print with a variety of materials.

This rotating ladder tray is perfect for your friend or family member who is always engaged in home remodeling projects. The tray easily attaches to most standard extension step ladders, and it is equipped with a series of trays and compartments to organize different-sized screws and tools easily.

This handy kit comes with everything your loved one needs to construct a functional Bluetooth radio. When completed, the one-hour assembly will look like a wooden retro radio. It also includes an FM tuner and ports for USB and aux cables.

Lego is always an excellent gift option for project-loving friends. This LEGO bouquet provides both a building challenge and a beautiful display piece that can brighten up any area of the home without the commitment of a live plant.

This DIY mini-piano project takes approximately 4.5 hours to complete and consists of 223 pieces. Each piece was laser cut from northern basswood, and the final product is equipped with a series of fun details, including the ability to play music using a spring-wound mechanism.

Show off your DIY skills and give a personalized gift with a photo glitter globe. Easy to create using this DIY guide, this hands-on project doubles as a beautiful home decor item and a cherished memory.

This DIY no-sew rope coil basket project is easy to make and can be customized to different sizes to meet various decor or storage needs.

Whether attempting to preserve a sentimental bouquet or utilizing some unique local wildlife, DIY lovers can use these wood slices to create dried flower coasters. These are not only decorative and potentially sentimental, but they will allow your loved one to bring calming elements of nature into their home.

