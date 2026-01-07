Listen to Article

Anyone who has tried a robot mower in the past knows the struggle of burying wires around your yard or setting up bulky antenna reference stations. However, at CES 2026, Segway Navimow showcased five new lineups that promise to put those headaches to rest. Their new mowers use drop and mow tech. This means no perimeter wires and no complicated antennas.

The secret is a mix of high-end sensors and satellite signals. By using a tech called solid-state LiDAR, the mowers can see obstacles like trees or pets in real time.

George Ren, CEO of Navimow, says that innovation is about simplifying life through technology that works in the background. He mentioned that they are turning lawn care into something people no longer have to think about.

Tackling the Tough Stuff

For people with big yards, the X4 Series is the big news. It can handle up to 1.5 acres and climb hills that would make most people winded. In fact, it can go up slopes as steep as 40 degrees.

But here is the thing. Big power usually ruins the grass. Navimow added something called Xero-turn AWD. It allows the mower to do a U-turn without digging into the dirt or scuffing the turf. It also features a smart system to keep the blades moving smoothly even through thick grass, such as St. Augustine.

Options for Every Yard

If you have a smaller yard, the i2 Series might work for you. The i2 AWD is built for slopes on smaller properties, and it starts at $999. For those with really complex yards full of trees and narrow paths, there is a LiDAR version. It scans 200,000 points every second to map the yard in 3D.

So here is what happened with the mapping. You basically just walk the mower around, and it draws a 3D map of your yard on your phone. You can then customize exactly where you want it to go and where you want it to stay away from.

Professional Grade Mowing

Navimow is not just looking at backyards. Their new Terranox Series is built for commercial spaces up to 6 acres. It can basically mow an entire football field in a single day. And that is why it matters, because it lets professionals manage a whole fleet of mowers from an app without needing a huge crew on site.

The new mowers will be available for pre-order starting January 16. If you want to stop thinking about your lawn and let a robot handle the heat, then this might be the year to do it. Or maybe you want your Saturdays in the Spring and Summer back to be spent hitting the golf course or lounging by the pool instead.