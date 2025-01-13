CES 2025: Omnia is the Smart Mirror Capable of a Full Body Health Assessment

At CES 2025, Withings presented a conceptual product called Omnia, an AI-powered, full-length, smart mirror capable of providing a full health assessment.

Withings is a wellness tech brand that manufactures smartwatches, smart scales, blood pressure monitors, and sleep trackers. The new smart mirror combines all of these biomarkers to give users a comprehensive overview of their health.

The mirror captures a 360-degree body scan and determines your weight, heart, and lung health. It can even take an electrocardiogram. The base of the mirror also reads metrics such as blood pressure, heart rate, Vo2 Max, and sleep quality. It also claims to track metabolic health, meaning it can read your muscle-to-fat ratio, visceral fat, weight trends, and more.

An AI voice assistant then makes recommendations to the user based on the collected health data. For example, Omnia may tell the user to schedule a doctor’s appointment or try to get more steps in.

Though Omnia is still in development and not yet on the market, the brand confirmed it will be adding new features later this year, including BPM vision, a blood pressure app that will integrate with the Withings App (pending FDA clearance). They will also be adding a Cardio Check-Up program for Withings devices with ECG capabilities, which will connect users with board-certified cardiologists who can explain their ECG results and detect certain heart conditions within 24 hours.

With a yearly subscription, users of the program can get up to four quarterly check-ups per year. The Omnia smart mirror is reminiscent of other recent smart devices that help with a variety of healthcare needs, such as home care, mobility, chronic health conditions, regrowing muscle tissue, diagnosing serious conditions, and more.

