Global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, Hisense showcased its vision for the future of entertainment at CES 2025 with its laser display technology, including the new TriChroma LED TV and 136-inch MicroLED Display.

The proprietary Hi-View AI Engine powers real-time optimizations for picture and sound quality. This advanced functionality allows users to interact with their TVs in new ways, from personalized content recommendations to seamless queries and entertainment discovery.

This company’s new RGB Local Dimming Display Technology uses independent Red, Green, and Blue LED chips to enhance brightness, contrast, and color precision, achieving up to 97% of the BT.2020 color space.

Hisense also showcased its new 136-inch MicroLED Display, which delivers self-emissive pixel-level precision and combines up to 10,000 nits of brightness with vivid visuals.

Hisense’s Concept Vehicle simulates a vehicle environment using advanced laser projection technology. Its holographic AR HUD transforms the windshield into an information hub, displaying vehicle data and road information. The headlight projection system projects images on walls for entertainment viewing and road safety information on demand.

The brand has also committed to bringing people closer to the sporting moments they love through its long-standing partnership with FIFA and its latest sponsorship of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™. Hisense was the first brand to feature the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Trophy at its CES 2025 booth on January 7, 2025.

Its focus on intelligent design in everything from displays to appliances provides positive experiences that enhance consumers’ lives. It includes appliances that suggest recipes or air conditioners that integrate into smart home ecosystems.

The product light’s high-resolution projection can also be used for brand logos or as a greeting for consumers. The projection on the side and rear windows allows the vehicle glass to display high-definition images, becoming a medium for consumers to obtain information and view entertainment in the car.