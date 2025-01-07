Caterpillar Inc. commenced its year-long centennial celebration at CES® 2025, showcasing its recent investments in crucial technologies that assist the energy transition, including connectivity, autonomy, alternative fuels, and electrification.

The company is the world’s leading construction and mining equipment manufacturer, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, Caterpillar has been at the forefront of innovative energy solutions, problem-solving, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.

“The technology we are bringing to CES is a culmination of how Caterpillar has continued innovating to make the industry safer, smarter, more sustainable, and more powerful,” said Rob Hoenes, Caterpillar senior vice president of the Electrification and Energy Solutions Division. “We have created an immersive, interactive experience for attendees that highlights the durable customer solutions that Caterpillar is known for, underscored by data and executed with cutting-edge technology.”

CES goers can experience the 55,000-pound Cat® 972 Wheel Loader featuring an Extended Range Electrified Machine (EREM) technical demonstrator of a hybrid retrofit. Constructed in just 12 weeks by a small group of engineers, the battery-electric demonstrator maintains a performance similar to a diesel machine without the requirement of DC charging and additional electrical infrastructure on the site.

The exhibit also includes a 24-hour electrified job site that simulates real-world customers’ data insights and energy flows, a Centennial Hub that showcases 10 decades of technology advancements, and Cat® Command remote-controlled technologies.

The Tomorrow’s World Today television series previously collaborated with Caterpillar on an episode covering some of Caterpillar’s latest advancements, such as autonomous mining equipment, which helps mining companies reduce injuries, costs, and the time it takes to gather resources. Last year, we also discussed how Caterpillar was teaming up with Newmont to develop CAT’s first zero-emissions underground truck.

Join Caterpillar at LVCC West Hall, booth #6416, at CES from Tuesday, Jan. 7 to Friday, Jan. 10, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Representatives at Tomorrow’s World Today will attend and cover CES 2025 with the latest news, updates, and innovations.