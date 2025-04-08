Zillow has partnered with HomeServices of America to offer a new tool for real estate agents called Zillow Showcase, an AI-powered listing experience designed to enhance listing visibility and attract more buyers. With features like high-resolution images, room-by-room photo organization, and interactive floor plans, Showcase listings receive significantly more engagement on Zillow, offering agents a distinct advantage in winning listings and securing clients.

Zillow product partnership with HomeServices of America empowers agents with Zillow Showcase

Zillow’s AI-powered Showcase experience delivers premium listing visibility, helping HomeServices agents attract more buyers and win more listings in a competitive market

SEATTLE, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Zillow® and HomeServices of America® are together empowering agents within HomeServices of America companies through the use of Zillow Showcase℠, an AI-powered listing experience exclusive to Zillow. This collaboration has provided significant advantages to HomeServices of America since its agents began using Zillow Showcase last fall. HomeServices of America operates leading brokerage companies nationwide. The enhanced listing experience boosts the online presence of HomeServices’ brands, attracts more buyers and drives business growth in a competitive market.

Zillow Showcase helps HomeServices agents present homes with rich, interactive listings designed to captivate potential buyers. Listings with Zillow Showcase tend to sell for 2% more than standard listings, adding more than $9,000 to the average sale price. Homes also go pending faster, typically within the first 14 days.1

“At HomeServices of America, we believe in empowering our clients when it comes to marketing their home, and we’re excited to bring the Zillow Showcase offering to our agents,” said Chris Kelly, executive vice president of HomeServices of America. “Showcase amplifies a home’s exposure by tapping into Zillow’s consumer reach, giving our sellers greater visibility in the marketplace. It also provides our agents with a powerful differentiator to win more listings and deliver even stronger results on behalf of their clients.”

Showcase listings on Zillow feature a high-tech, visually rich listing design with high-resolution, scrolling hero images, room-by-room photo organization and an interactive floor plan to engage shoppers. These standout listings are easily discoverable on Zillow thanks to special search markers and tags. This additional exposure gives sellers working with HomeServices of America agents a competitive edge just as the spring housing market heats up and helps drive engagement with motivated buyers – active Showcase listings receive 81% more page views, 80% more saves, 90% more shares, compared to similar nearby non-Showcase listings on Zillow.1

“I plan to use Zillow Showcase on every listing as one more thing that sets me apart from the competition,” said Debbie Byrnes, licensed real estate agent with Intero, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate.

With Zillow’s high-intent shopping audience, Zillow Showcase enhances agent exposure and brand visibility, leading to tangible results. Agents using Zillow Showcase on more than half of their listings on Zillow are winning 30% more listings than similar non-Showcase agents.1 Each Showcase listing is also featured in a dedicated email to interested shoppers, highlighting the agent’s name and brokerage branding.

“We are thrilled to support HomeServices of America in delivering exceptional service and results to their clients with Zillow Showcase, further solidifying their position as a leader in residential real estate,” said Soumya Tulloss, Zillow senior vice president of agent sales. “Zillow Showcase provides brokers with a unique market advantage, making it an invaluable tool for recruiting and retaining top agents through unparalleled marketing exposure they can’t get elsewhere.”

HomeServices of America joins the fast-growing ranks of agents and brokers who are offering Zillow Showcase to their clients. Brokerages interested in Zillow Showcase can visit zillowshowcase.com. Zillow Showcase is available nationwide.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of Zillow’s promotions. Please refer to zillowshowcase.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.