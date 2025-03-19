London-based firm Studio Tim Fu is altering the architectural landscape with a project in Lake Bled, Slovenia that leads with AI.

Tradition Meets AI Innovation

Located on the shores of the glacial lake, Lake Bled Estate consists of seven exclusive-use villas, combining human creativity with cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) to shape a visionary hospitality community. Tim Fu, founder of Studio Tim Fu, is leading the transformation.

“We’re at a crossroads,” Fu stated, “a moment of profound change. AI is igniting a revolution in design. By tapping into the creative potential of machine intelligence, we can bring this groundbreaking development to life with unmatched speed and precision.”

The project was commissioned by an undisclosed Slovenian philanthropist with the goal of promoting a deeper connection with nature. The development plan reflects this goal with architecture that harmonizes with the surrounding environment.

Leveraging Technology for Spatial Design

Spanning an expansive 22,000 sq m site, it comprises six new ultra-luxury villas alongside the Vila Epos, a protected cultural monument of national significance. Designed by renowned Slovenian architect Jože Plečnik in 1909, it serves as both inspiration and a data reference for the design concept.

Studio Tim Fu is planning to integrate biophilic design with local vernacular traditions. Leveraging AI in the early design phase, the studio analyzed the scale, context, style, and materiality of traditional Slovenian typologies. Doing this revealed recurring elements, such as the timber rizalit (Slovene) – vertical partial enclosures extending from the main facade.

The firm then reinterpreted these elements and conceptualized them as a centerpiece – a vertical atrium opening up to garden views and daylight. The villas are oriented toward the center to maximize privacy and encourage a sense of community.

The communal park design also emphasizes connection with curated greenery and pathways. The interiors are intentionally designed to maximize light and offer views of the gardens and lake.

Though one may think the use of AI would reduce human involvement, it actually allowed architects to focus on more human-centric design.

“This is the first time AI has been this extensively embedded in the architectural process, from prototyping design to optimizing for heritage and environment,” added Rada Daleva, Project Lead at Studio Tim Fu.