MyrtleBeach.com has launched Sandy, an AI-powered travel assistant that delivers personalized vacation plans.

Planning the perfect Myrtle Beach vacation just got a whole lot easier. MyrtleBeach.com has unveiled Sandy, a smart, AI-powered travel assistant designed to craft personalized getaways in seconds.

MyrtleBeach.com Launches “Sandy,” a Groundbreaking AI-Powered Travel Assistant to Plan the Perfect Vacation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MyrtleBeach.com, the leading online destination for planning vacations along South Carolina’s Grand Strand, today announced the launch of Sandy, a new AI-powered travel assistant that is transforming how visitors discover and design their perfect Myrtle Beach getaway.

With just a few simple inputs—such as travel dates, group size, and vacation preferences—Sandy delivers fully customized itineraries in seconds, providing tailored recommendations on everything from oceanfront hotels and seafood spots to top attractions and family-friendly adventures.

“Sandy is like having a personal concierge in your pocket,” said Haywood Brandon, President of MyrtleBeach.com. “She’s smart, intuitive, and available 24/7 to make vacation planning effortless, fun, and completely personalized. It’s a game-changer for how people experience Myrtle Beach.”

What Sandy Can Do:

– Plan Complete Vacations: From where to stay and dine to what to see and do.

– Offer Tailored Suggestions: Based on your interests, group type, trip length, and budget.

– Provide Real-Time Help: Always available to answer questions, offer tips, and guide travelers throughout their trip.

Whether you’re seeking a romantic oceanfront escape, a golf weekend with friends, or a memorable family beach adventure, Sandy takes the guesswork out of planning—so you can focus on making memories.

This launch underscores MyrtleBeach.com’s commitment to leveraging innovative technology to enhance the visitor experience and maintain its position as the most trusted travel guide for the Myrtle Beach area.

Sandy is now live at www.MyrtleBeach.com. Start your vacation planning today—one friendly chat at a time.

