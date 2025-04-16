Microsoft’s latest AI innovation involves the Copilot Studio, the platform that allows users to design AI solutions without extensive coding. Microsoft announced that “computer use” is coming to Copilot Studio.

Copilot Computer Use

According to Microsoft, the computer use capabilities allow Copilot Studio to use websites and desktop applications as tools.

Charles Lamanna, the corporate Vice President of Business & Industry Copilot, said, “With computer use, agents can now interact with any system that has a graphical user interface.” Agents are essentially AI helpers.

Computer use gives Copilot “agents” the ability to interact with websites and applications by clicking buttons, selecting menus, and typing into fields on the screen. The company says computer use changes apps and websites automatically, adjusting in real-time using built-in reasoning to fix issues on its own.

“It is also built on Copilot Studio’s robust security measures and governance frameworks, to help ensure compliance with organizational and industry standards,” Charles Lamanna said.

A few “real-world” applications could be data entry, where a user could have the system fill out spreadsheets for them. Like other AI systems, the computer use feature could research information for a user while they work. For finance departments, the tool can automate the extraction of data from invoices and input it into accounting systems.

Microsoft claims that the tool is easy to use. For example, Lamanna said, “You can describe what you want in natural language, no coding needed, and test and refine the prompt with real-time side-by-side video of the computer use reasoning chain and the planned UI (user interface) automation.”

Additionally, it’s reportedly “built on intelligence,” allowing the tool to make decisions in real-time and in complex or constantly changing environments.

Microsoft plans to share more information about the computer use tool in May 2025 at Microsoft Build.