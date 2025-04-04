Fiveonefour has launched Aurora, a suite of AI agents designed to automate complex data engineering workflows. The platform aims to help companies streamline data-intensive applications and cut costs, as evidenced by its initial deployment with F45 Training. Aurora automates key processes such as API generation and data transformation, allowing data engineers to focus on more strategic tasks. With this innovation, Fiveonefour addresses industry challenges of limited data engineering resources and budget constraints, offering a transformative solution for faster, more efficient data product development.

Fiveonefour Unveils Aurora AI Agents and Partners with F45 Training to Automate Data Engineering

Following a closed-beta program, agentic AI platform accelerates development of F45 Training’s real-time analytics by 10x while cutting data infrastructure costs by 50%

PORTLAND, Ore., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fiveonefour, a leader in data engineering solutions, today announced the public launch of Aurora, a suite of AI agents that automate engineering workflows, enabling teams to rapidly productize and operationalize proprietary data. Fiveonefour’s initial deployment of Aurora was with their customer, F45 Training, the global boutique fitness franchise, to enhance the user experience on the F45 LionHeart platform by improving real-time fitness analytics delivery.

Companies are eager to capture the full value of their data but face constrained budgets and limited-capacity data engineering teams, creating an imbalance in supply and demand that drives billions of dollars in service spend. Developers who use generative AI tools complete tasks twice as fast and see time savings of up to 50%. Aurora is now doing this for data engineering – addressing the industry challenge of developing data-intensive applications swiftly and cost-effectively without having to scale talent linearly.

Aurora’s AI agents streamline complex data engineering workflows by directly interacting with code, data systems, frontend visualizations, and infrastructure to generate production-ready APIs, execute transformations, and optimize analytics. By automating repetitive tasks, Aurora empowers data engineers to focus on strategic problem-solving, accelerating the transition from prototype to production.

“We’re excited to launch Aurora and help companies like F45 Training build next-generation data products faster than ever before,” said Tim Delisle, CEO and Co-founder of Fiveonefour. “From my experience leading global data engineering at Nike, I’ve seen firsthand how impactful timely analytics can be. Aurora’s automation unlocks this capability, creating limitless possibilities for innovative, personalized experiences.”

F45 Training (part of FIT) used Fiveonefour’s product line – Aurora, Moose, and Boreal – to optimize data infrastructure and enhance the LionHeart heart rate tracking system across 1,500 global studios. Since the integration, F45 Training’s team accelerated analytics development by 10x and reduced data infrastructure costs by 50%, leading to a 44% increase in app viewership, a 19% increase in engagement, and 70% growth in app ratings.

“Fiveonefour enabled us to rapidly scale LionHeart, bringing powerful analytics directly to our members,” said Greg Solak, Head of Engineering at FIT / F45 Training. “The ability to use natural language to explore data and optimize user experiences has been transformative, and we’re eager to continue leveraging Aurora’s capabilities.”

Beyond F45 Training, Aurora has been deployed privately to other Fiveonefour customers, including public companies across multiple industries, including healthcare, aerospace, manufacturing, and more.

Aurora is now available for a free research preview, releasing its first public AI Agent, the “AI Analytics Engineer.” Fiveonefour plans to expand its capabilities in future releases to provide a comprehensive range of AI-driven data engineering assistants and automate a broader range of data engineering workflows.

To learn more about Aurora and join the free research preview, visit www.fiveonefour.com/aurora.

