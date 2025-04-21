Beatbot, a leader in advanced pool-cleaning technology, has launched its 2025 “World of H2O” Pop-Up Tour, bringing its innovative products to select cities across the U.S. from April through July. The tour kicks off at Miami’s Aventura Mall, where visitors can experience the brand’s AquaSense 2 Series, including the AquaSense 2 Ultra, the world’s first AI-powered 5-in-1 pool cleaner.

Beatbot’s “World of H2O” Pop-Up Tour Brings Luxury Pool Tech Coast-to-Coast

MIAMI, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Beatbot, the pioneer behind the world’s most advanced pool-cleaning robots, today unveiled its 2025 “World of H2O” Pop-Up Tour”, an immersive showcase of its award-winning products across the U.S. The tour, running from April 18 through July, will stop at select retail locations, starting at Miami’s Aventura Mall.

At each pop-up, guests can demo Beatbot’s AquaSense 2 Series, featuring the flagship AquaSense 2 Ultra—the world’s first AI-powered 5-in-1 pool cleaner. With HybridSense AI Mapping, precision sensors, and a sleek, high-end design, these robots set a new standard for smart pool care. Every detail reflects Beatbot’s dedication to intelligent innovation, blending premium materials with effortless functionality—so that users get stunning aesthetics and unmatched performance。

“Our pop-ups are a physical expression of Beatbot’s design philosophy,” said York Guo, CMO of Beatbot. “We’ve crafted an experience that mirrors the sophistication of our robots—transforming pool maintenance into something luxurious, intuitive, and visually striking. From advanced AI to handpicked materials, every element is designed to elevate outdoor living and deliver an experience of intelligence and elegance.”

Visitors can test the latest products and receive an exclusive offering onsite! The tour invites design enthusiasts, tech lovers, and homeowners to explore the future of luxury outdoor living. For more information, visit Beatbot.com and Beatbot’s official Amazon store .

