THE LEGO GROUP INVITES YOUNG CREATORS TO BUILD AND IMAGINE WITH FREE 2025 CREATIVITY WORKSHOP SERIES

Held at select LEGO stores across North America and available online, the first workshop in the series is ‘Friendship’

ENFIELD, Conn., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The LEGO Group is igniting imaginations and fostering valuable social skills with the launch of its 2025 series of free in-store and online workshops designed for young creators aged 6-12. This year’s series promises hands-on building and creative exploration, guided by a roster of pioneering artists and innovators.

The LEGO Group is igniting imaginations and fostering valuable social skills with the launch of its 2025 series of free in-store and online workshops designed for young creators aged 6-12. (Photo credit: The LEGO Group)

Singer Nadine Coyle leads the LEGO Group’s Friendship themed Creativity Workshop, now available online at LEGO.com/Creativity Workshops. (Photo credit: The LEGO Group)

Kicking off the series is a workshop centered around the theme of Friendship, with a free online workshop led by world-renowned singer, Nadine Coyle and further free workshops hosted by store associates in select LEGO Stores. There are two ways to get involved:

Creativity Workshops – Held at select LEGO stores across North America on Saturday, April 5 and Sunday, April 6, this workshop allows young creators to bring to life their celebration of friendship with a customizable friendship-themed trophy, with expert guidance from Brick Specialists. Tickets are free, but you need to book in advance at LEGO.com/CreativityWorkshops.

Creativity at Home Online Workshops – Led by singer Nadine Coyle, the Creativity at Home Workshop is now available to watch online. Nadine will demonstrate how you and your family can create fun builds to celebrate friendship, including a memory box, photo frame, and friendship trophy. Available starting today at LEGO.com/CreativityWorkshops.

Nadine Coyle comments:

“I love seeing young creators unleashing their inner awesome and connecting with each other, which is why I’m so proud to be collaborating with the LEGO Group on these Creativity Workshops. My Friendship themed workshop is just brilliant for that – showing young creators how they can build something they can share with their besties. Seeing the potential for young people to build lasting friendships through creative play is so exciting, and I can’t wait to see how my workshop inspires their building adventure.”

The Creativity Workshops are part of the LEGO Group’s commitment to championing and standing up for girls’ creativity, with different themes throughout the year including Friendship, Botanicals and Summer Fun.

To watch online now and register for a free ticket to attend an in-store Creativity Workshop at a LEGO store near you, visit www.LEGO.com/CreativityWorkshops for more information.

