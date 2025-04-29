ACTION! ACTION! Premiere at Circa Resort & Casino

Listen to Article

Las Vegas lit up for the explosive premiere of Action! Action!—a high-octane, locally made heist comedy—at Circa Resort & Casino’s Stadium Swim as part of The Neon Museum’s Duck Duck Shed series. Directed by Las Vegas native Adam Kilbourn, the film features iconic local landmarks, a fully Vegas-based cast and crew, and the final screen performance of beloved actor Clarence Gilyard. Catch it next at Brenden Theater at Palms, May 2–4, before it hits the festival circuit and streaming platforms later this year.

LAS VEGAS IGNITES WITH EXPLOSIVE PREMIERE OF “ACTION! ACTION!” AT CIRCA RESORT & CASINO’S STADIUM SWIM The Neon Museum’s Duck Duck Shed Series Presents a Thrilling Debut for New Action-Comedy Heist Film

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On Friday, April 25, the Las Vegas-born film “Action! Action!” made its explosive debut at Stadium Swim inside Circa Resort & Casino, showcased as part of The Neon Museum’s Duck Duck Shed architectural, design and culture event series. Nearly 1,000 guests packed the six-tiered pool amphitheater, enjoying a one-of-a-kind open-air cinematic experience under the stars on Stadium Swim’s massive 143-foot screen.

Directed, produced and starring Las Vegas local Adam Kilbourn, alongside co-director Danny Shepherd, “Action! Action!” is a high-octane heist film that captures the city’s electric downtown spirit. The movie follows a team of quirky misfits as they attempt to steal a priceless Al Capone painting from The Mob Museum, unleashing explosive car chases, dramatic stunts and a cascade of comedic chaos across legendary Las Vegas landmarks such as Fremont Street, The Mob Museum, The Plaza Hotel & Casino and the World Market Center.

Chuck Muth of Nevada News & Views praised the film’s authenticity, writing, “‘Action! Action!’ plunges you headfirst into the pulsing heart of REAL Vegas—the gritty, neon-drenched downtown that we locals recognize,” calling the film “an absolute blast from start to finish.”

The film features a fully Las Vegas-based cast and crew, including UNLV grads Kilbourn, Shepherd and cinematographer Jeremy Le (Ismahawk). It includes notable roles by Shana Dahan (“Storage Wars” and “Thrifters Anonymous”); Mari Takahashi (“Survivor” and “Smosh”); Marcus Weiss (Cirque du Soleil and Blue Man Group); David Barker (Lead Pyrotechnician for Marvel and Jerry Bruckheimer); and Andrew Comrie-Picard (Stunt Coordinator – “Atomic Blonde” and “Deadpool 2”). “Action! Action!” was the final screen performance of Clarence Gilyard, the beloved actor and UNLV film professor known for his roles in “Die Hard,” “Top Gun” and “Walker, Texas Ranger.”

“Action! Action!” is set to screen May 2–4 at the Brenden Theater at Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas. The film will then travel to LA, Phoenix and Fairbanks before making the rounds on the film festival circuit, with distribution on major streaming platforms later this year.