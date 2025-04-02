Krikey AI Partners with ElevenLabs to Enhance Animation with AI Voices

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Krikey AI, the leading AI Animation software announced its partnership with ElevenLabs, a pioneer in AI voice technology. This integration allows gaming studios and media companies to seamlessly access ElevenLabs’ cutting-edge AI voice generator and text-to-speech (TTS) capabilities while creating animation with Krikey AI. This collaboration will empower users to create realistic and engaging talking avatars with natural-sounding AI voices, opening up new possibilities for storytelling, education, gaming, and more.

The integration of ElevenLabs’ technology provides Krikey AI Animation users access to lifelike AI voices, enabling easily generated dubbed audio for avatars directly from text. This text-to-speech functionality streamlines content creation, eliminating the need for complex and time-consuming voice recording and editing. Users can choose from a diverse library of AI voices, customize voice parameters, and even create their own unique AI voice, thanks to Elevenlabs’ advanced voice AI technology.