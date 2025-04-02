Krikey AI Partners with ElevenLabs to Enhance Animation with AI Voices

Krikey AI has announced a partnership with ElevenLabs to integrate advanced AI voice technology into its animation software. This collaboration allows users to generate lifelike, talking avatars with natural-sounding AI voices directly from text. The integration aims to streamline content creation and enhance the animation process for industries like gaming, education, and marketing.
Krikey AI Launches AI Powered Talking Avatars with ElevenLabs
SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Krikey AI, the leading AI Animation software announced its partnership with ElevenLabs, a pioneer in AI voice technology. This integration allows gaming studios and media companies to seamlessly access ElevenLabs’ cutting-edge AI voice generator and text-to-speech (TTS) capabilities while creating animation with Krikey AI. This collaboration will empower users to create realistic and engaging talking avatars with natural-sounding AI voices, opening up new possibilities for storytelling, education, gaming, and more.
The integration of ElevenLabs’ technology provides Krikey AI Animation users access to lifelike AI voices, enabling easily generated dubbed audio for avatars directly from text. This text-to-speech functionality streamlines content creation, eliminating the need for complex and time-consuming voice recording and editing. Users can choose from a diverse library of AI voices, customize voice parameters, and even create their own unique AI voice, thanks to Elevenlabs’ advanced voice AI technology.
Key Partnership Benefits:
– Lifelike Talking Avatars: Create realistic and engaging avatars with natural-sounding AI voices.
– Streamlined Workflow: Easily generate animated talking avatars with audio generated directly from text with seamless text-to-speech (TTS) and text-to-voice functionality.
– Diverse Voice Library: Choose from a wide range of pre-made AI voices.
– Simplified Content Creation: Eliminate the need for complex voice recording and editing.
– Accessibility: Make voice creation accessible to a wider audience, regardless of technical expertise.
ElevenLabs provides a wide selection of AI voices that you can combine with custom cartoon characters from Krikey AI Animation. Animate your characters in minutes and make AI Voices lip sync with your character. Create perfect animated videos for marketing, education, explainer videos and more.
SOURCE Krikey AI
This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of Krikey’s promotions. Please refer to Krikey.ai for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.