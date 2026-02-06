The trip was organized as a marketing campaign for the board’s new cultural initiative.

Vienna invited residents of a small Scottish village called Dull on an all-expenses-paid weekend stay, as part of a stunt to prove the capital is ‘anything but dull’. And now they’re offering the public the chance to do the same.

Vienna is Anything But Dull

Each of the town’s 84 residents was invited by the city’s tourist board, and 33 villagers accepted the offer. The trip was organized as a marketing campaign for the board’s new cultural initiative.

The town’s name is believed to have come from the Gaelic word for meadow, with its sheep-scattered hills and historic former monasteries. Others have speculated that the origins could be connected to the Gaelic word “dul” meaning snare or “duil” meaning a leather strap on a stretcher. Regardless of its origins, the Dull and Boring road signs have become a tourist attraction.

In November 2025, each household in Dull received a hand-delivered, wax-sealed invitation and Viennese goodie bags.

“We thought it was a prank at first,” said Kirsty MacBey, who travelled from Dull to Vienna last weekend with her husband and 10-year-old son.

“We had to do research and convince people the invitation was definitely legit. The next thing we knew we were on a flight to Vienna.”

Those who partook in the trip went ice skating, received private waltz lessons, guided museum tours, and attended the Vienna Ball of Sciences. The guests also met with the Mayor of Vienna and the British Ambassador to Austria.

Norbert Kettner, chief executive of the Vienna Tourist Board, said: “January is often considered the dullest month of the calendar, which is exactly why we wanted to bring Dull to Vienna.

“Vienna never hibernates, not even in January. The residents of Dull experienced this first-hand.”

The Vienna Tourist Board is launching a competition to win a trip to Vienna in January 2027. The winner will enjoy a two-night stay for two at the Hotel Imperial in January 2027, along with a tailor-made itinerary and the opportunity to attend one of Vienna’s famous balls.