Traveling is set to soar in 2026. Find out the best destinations like Japan that blend history with modernity.

It’s not just your imagination. The world is seeing a huge increase in travel right now. Whether you’re at the airport, walking through a city, or sitting in a coffee shop, it’s clear that 2026 is set to be a big year for getting out and exploring.

Tripmasters just released their list of top destinations, and a few of these spots are perfect if you need a fresh spark of inspiration or a change of pace from your daily life.

Here’s why these four fun, exciting, and historical places are worth considering.

Japan: A Mix of Old and New

Japan is the top pick for 2026. It’s inspiring because of the contrast. You can spend the morning in a neon-lit part of Tokyo looking at the latest tech, then take a train to a quiet temple in Kyoto. Seeing how they respect history while building the future is an excellent reminder that you don’t have to choose between the two.

Costa Rica: Learning from Nature

If you want to feel more connected to the planet, Costa Rica is the place. They lead the world in eco-tourism. Seeing how they protect their rainforests and wildlife is eye-opening. It’s a good spot to visit if you want to think about sustainability and how we treat the earth.

Italy: The Art of Slowing Down

Italy is always on the list, but for a good reason. Beyond the famous museums and ruins, there is a real focus on the “slow life.” The way people there value a good meal and a long conversation can be pretty inspiring for anyone who feels stuck in the daily grind. It’s a reminder that good things take time.

Australia and New Zealand: Wide Open Spaces

Australia and New Zealand are great for anyone who feels a bit claustrophobic. Australia has a mix of huge cities and massive, wild landscapes. New Zealand is famous for its road trips and scenery. Sometimes just being somewhere that feels that big and open helps you clear your head and think of new ideas.

Why People Are Traveling More

Experts think over five billion people will fly this year. That is a lot of people looking for meaning. Tripmasters says travelers aren’t just looking for a vacation; they want trips that actually mean something. They are choosing “multi-city” trips, which means seeing a few different places in one go to get a better feel for the culture.

You don’t have to go to the other side of the world to find inspiration, but seeing how other people live and how they solve problems can definitely help.