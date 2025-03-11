WeRide and Renault Group are launching a free autonomous Robobus trial in central Barcelona from March 10–14, 2025. This marks their first public test in Spain of a Level-4 autonomous vehicle, demonstrating the potential of sustainable, automated transport in dense urban environments.

BARCELONA, Spain, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — WeRide (Nasdaq: WRD), a global leader in autonomous driving, and Renault Group will offer a free autonomous Robobus trial service in the center of Barcelona from March 10th to 14th, aiming to showcase the maturity and potential of automated transport technologies for the first time in a dense and complex urban environment. The demonstration highlights the technological leadership in autonomous driving solutions that WeRide and Renault are bringing to enable agile, flexible, modern, eco-friendly, and affordable mobility, especially for European cities aspiring to carbon neutrality and Low Emission Zones.

This will be WeRide and Renault Group’s first test in Spain of their Level-4 autonomous vehicle for public transport. The initiative continues the experimentation carried out by the partners during the Roland-Garros 2024 tennis tournament.

“This Barcelona trial represents a pivotal moment in WeRide’s international expansion strategy, demonstrating our technology leadership beyond Asian markets and into the heart of Europe,” said Tony Han, founder & CEO at WeRide. “By bringing our Level-4 autonomous Robobus to navigate Barcelona’s complex urban environment in real traffic conditions, we’re showcasing not just the maturity of our technology, but its adaptability to diverse global settings. This collaboration with Renault Group underscores our shared vision for making smart, sustainable mobility solutions accessible worldwide.”

Last month, WeRide announced the first European fully driverless commercial deployment of its Robobus as part of a shuttle service partnership with beti, Renault Group, and Macif that will feature an L4 -level automated mobility service in France’s Dôme region. In January, WeRide announced its first commercial autonomous shuttle project in Europe at Zurich Airport, and was also chosen technology supplier for a pilot project on autonomous driving by Swiss national railway Schweizerische Bundesbahnen (SBB).

The experimental Robobus, which has the required authorization from Barcelona City Council and the Directorate General of Traffic, will operate from March 10th to March 14th from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM on a circular itinerary of more than 2 kilometers. The goal is for riders to easily and safely discover autonomous driving in real traffic. The route will have four stops where passengers will be able to get comfortably on and off, giving riders the opportunity to experience the autonomous and sustainable driving of the future while enjoying a unique tour of Barcelona.

