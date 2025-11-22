Coming soon, autonomous robotaxis in several new U.S. cities and freeways.

Waymo’s autonomous robotaxis are accelerating into new territory. The driverless taxi service announced service expansions that advance the vehicles into freeway driving and increase the company’s footprint across the United States.

In select cities in the U.S., Waymo robotaxis routes will expand into speedy territory. The vehicles will now access freeways in the San Francisco Bay Area, Phoenix, and Los Angeles. Additionally, the robotaxis will soon expand to five new southern cities in the U.S.

Freeway Robotaxi Expansion

Waymo’s freeway expansion in the Bay Area, Phoenix, and LA is designed to make the autonomous taxi services more convenient and efficient. For example, the company expects commuting through LA traffic or traveling to the airport in Phoenix will be more efficient.

According to Waymo, the introduction of freeway access is based on millions of miles logged on freeways with employees and guests in these select cities. Waymo states that the combined foundation, comprehensive testing, and close collaboration with safety officials will deliver a safe and reliable service. While these three cities are the only areas where public riders will have access to freeways, the company expects it to expand into new markets, including Austin, TX, and Atlanta, GA.

Notably, the robotaxi service has expanded its territory in the Bay Area, now covering the area from San Francisco to San Jose.

Expanding Across the U.S.

Speaking of expansion, Waymo robotaxis are hitting new markets in the United States. Fully autonomous robotaxis are now available in Miami, FL. According to Waymo, services will be tested in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Orlando in the coming weeks ahead of opening services to riders next year.

Safety is on everyone’s mind when it comes to Waymo’s autonomous technology.

The company emphasized the safety benefits of its technology. For example, the company says Waymo data demonstrates that the robotaxis are improving road safety. According to the company, their autonomous drivers are involved in “11 times fewer serious injury collisions compared to human drivers.”

Waymo emphasized the importance of community trust. The company claims to be in continuous conversations with policymakers, regulators, safety officials, and community partners as it expands into new territory.