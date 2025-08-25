Listen to Article

City officials confirmed that Waymo has received the first permit to test autonomous vehicles in New York City. This initiative marks the city’s first autonomous vehicle testing program.

Autonomous Driving Coming to NYC

The program will adhere to strict safety standards, requiring a trained driver to remain behind the wheel during operations by state law. The New York Department of Transportation (DOT) has also stated that the vehicle testing will follow comprehensive safety guidelines.

DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez stated that the requirements are intended to prioritize the safety of pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers in one of the nation’s busiest urban environments. Waymo also stated that the company is building an experience from more than 10 million rides in five major US cities.

“We believe it is essential for companies to collaborate directly with cities on the rollout of autonomous technology and are pleased to have reached this next step in New York City,” noted Waymo’s head of US state and local public policy, Annabel Chang.

According to Interesting Engineering, plans to bring these self-driving vehicles to New York City have been in the works for years. Waymo originally tested its cars in 2021 in select areas for manual driving and data collection.

A mere two months after the company filed for permits to operate its cars in New York City, this initiative is one of several that Waymo has been accelerating nationwide. This year alone, the company has launched services in Austin and expanded its operations in San Francisco.

The company plans to deliver its self-driving vehicles to Miami, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia. As of May, the company reported that it had surpassed 10 million robotaxi trips nationwide.

The recently approved permit allows the company to deploy up to eight vehicles in Manhattan and Downtown Brooklyn through late September, with the option to extend the program.