Technology continues to evolve faster than most of us can keep up with. Companies race to develop the best tech that’s the right fit for innovation. These are our top five tech trends so far this year.

Generative AI

Generative AI separates itself from traditional artificial intelligence. Most popular AI takes the form of a chatbot, which is a text-based AI. Generative AI, however, creates content such as images or videos. These models often rely on deep learning techniques. Generative AI can develop visual content, music and audio production, or even code. DALL-E is a good example of generative AI image creation. Companies are leaning heavily into this technology because of its potential to enhance productivity, provide insights, and generate content.

Soft Robots

Soft robots are different than traditional rigid robots. Instead, the technology mimics the movement of living organisms. Recently, researchers have developed soft robots intended for search and rescue because of the technology’s potential to squeeze into tight spaces, such as rubble from a disaster. Additionally, researchers are studying its potential for medical use. Specifically, the researchers want to develop tiny soft robots to maneuver through the human body to deliver medicine.

Augmented Reality

Unlike virtual reality, augmented reality overlays digital information onto a user’s real-world view. This information could be anything from images, 3D graphics, or text. The Apple Vision Pro utilizes AR, but is considered mixed reality because it has VR capabilities as well. One of the most popular examples of AR is the Ray Ban Meta Glasses. Or, think of Pokémon Go. The app overlayed digital Pokémon on a user’s screen when looking at the real world. AR is relatively new, but the technology continues to grow and has various uses.

Digital Twin

Digital twin technology is an emerging concept with various applications. Its name is its definition. A digital twin is a virtual replica of a real-world object, system, or process. One of the most interesting examples of how digital twin technology was used is the digital twin of the Titanic. Researchers scanned the wreckage, ran it through software, and can now walk around the wreckage via the digital twin. Tomorrow’s World Today also featured the technology in season 5, episode 2; you can check that out above.

Quantum Computing

Quantum computing is one of the latest technological trends. Specifically, the race to advance the technology exists because it’s still an emerging style of computing. It harnesses the principles of quantum mechanics to perform calculations and solve problems faster than traditional computers. Instead of classical bits, quantum computers use quantum particles known as qubits. Major tech companies such as Google, IBM, and Microsoft are all trying to develop a quantum chip to power quantum computing. Quantum computing will continue to grow and evolve over the years.