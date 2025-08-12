Listen to Article

Vuzix Corporation has announced the launch of its new LX1™ smart glasses, a rugged, purpose-built solution designed specifically for warehouse operations. Featuring a 10-hour battery life, hands-free functionality, and a comfortable, durable design, the LX1 sets a new performance standard for full-shift logistics use. Developed with input from industry users and manufactured in partnership with Quanta Computer, the LX1 offers a frictionless onboarding experience, AI-powered workflow integration, and is built to thrive in even the most demanding environments.

Vuzix Introduces LX1 Smart Glasses Designed Specifically for Warehouse Operations

10-hour runtime and true hands-free operation set new performance standard for full-shift warehouse usage

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, today announced Vuzix LX1™ smart glasses, a purpose-built ruggedized solution for hands-free operation in the warehouse that can support a single shift on one charge. The LX1, which was designed by Vuzix with its years of smart glasses experience, will be manufactured by Vuzix partner Quanta Computer bringing their excellence in manufacturing and quality. The LX1 is expected to start sampling shortly with production and general availability expected to commence before year-end.

Equipped with next-generation technology, the LX1 is purpose-built to stand up to the physical demands of modern logistics environments, integrating seamlessly into existing workflows without the friction of complicated onboarding or extensive retraining of other advanced digital tools.

Vuzix LX1 smart glasses enhance productivity by combining powerful scanning capabilities and a heads-up Sony OLED color HD display with a powerful processor and user-friendly workplace features. With integrated voice control and at-a-glance access to pick lists and data, distribution centers looking to upgrade their aging voice-only picking devices can take advantage of the significant productivity gains offered by hybrid systems and get the best of both voice and vision-based systems. The LX1 enables workers to access inventory, manage shipments, and track orders without interrupting workflows or taking their eyes off the task at hand. Visual scan confirmations, especially in complex picking scenarios or loud environments where voice picking falls short, directly contribute to a more efficient, confident workforce. Productivity gains from vision picking are further supported by visual-prompt onboarding workflows and step-by-step guides with mapping, palletizing diagrams, and multi-language text.

Leveraging a comfortable yet ruggedized design built to withstand the toughest environments, with a modular mounting system, freezer-rated operating temperatures, and a 7000mAh battery allowing for a 10-hour runtime, LX1 smart glasses are perfect for full-shift duty even in extreme working environments. A 4K camera, delivering see-what-I-see sharing, and Qualcomm® processor combine for the ideal head-worn enabler of workplace AI assist. Using a growing array of enterprise applications designed for advanced workforce augmentation, Vuzix LX1 smart glasses can integrate artificial intelligence directly into workflows, providing higher levels of quality oversight on everything from inspections to picking jobs, along with camera-enabled “tell me what I’m looking at” knowledge transfer applications.

Additional features include a bone conduction microphone for improved voice control and recognition even in loud workplace environments, and an enhanced array of microphones for high-quality two-way communications and voice-activated scanning. NFC tap-to-pair functionality makes utilization across shared and diverse workforces easy and convenient. With Wi-Fi 6E support, and launching with Android 15 OS, the LX1 will offer yearly OS version updates and SoC availability to 2030.

“We are delighted to be powering Vuzix LX1 smart glasses,” said Ziad Asghar, SVP & GM of XR at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are a strong believer in the smart glasses segment for enterprise and we’re glad to have our technology help drive this forward along with Vuzix’ expertise as they continue to deliver innovations to their family of smart glasses products.”

“Supply chain customers are looking for alternatives to their traditional pick-by-voice solutions. Driven by ongoing customer feedback, the operation of the LX1 is simple and fast, making it the ideal next generation picking device,” said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. “Designed for hybrid voice and vision picking, the LX1 is ready to work with customers’ current software or can seamlessly integrate into existing SAP systems with our Vuzix Mobilium solution.”

“With respect to demand, while the LX1 is a purpose-built warehousing device in a category separate from our all-purpose M400 smart glasses, interest from M400 customers in the logistics space to upgrade to this new state of the art smart glasses offering from Vuzix is significant,” Mr. Travers continued. “Customer feedback on this new model has thus far been excellent, and we look forward to seeing it put into use within multiple name brand customers’ warehouses.”

Preorder or learn more at https://www.vuzix.com/products/vuzix-lx1-presale

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

