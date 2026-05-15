Most of the time, we think of art as the opposite of trash. However, a new exhibit in California features 30 different artists working with only recycled and sustainable materials. These artists had to ensure that 60% of their work was made from these materials for the exhibit. The exhibit, titled “Sustainable Creations,” allows people to see how trash can be given a second life and how these artists are innovating with only these upcycled materials.

Giving Trash a Second Life

The exhibit features a variety of upcycled materials from artists. For example, there are pieces made from discarded copper wiring and plastic waste from the oceans. Each of these materials would typically be discarded as trash by others, but is instead given a second life as art pieces in this exhibit. These artists have incorporated the principles of the circular economy into their work, utilizing the world’s leftovers.

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Why the 60% Rule Matters

The requirement that artworks be at least 60% made from sustainable and recycled materials posed a challenge for the artists. As artists, it is easy to envision a creation made from wood or other common natural materials, but it is challenging to envision a sculpture made mostly from discarded items.

However, the artists had to innovate and find solutions to this challenge. They had to think about how to bond these different materials together without using toxic substances and how to ensure that the used and industrial materials were safely prepared for their art pieces. This art exhibit featured elements of chemistry and engineering in the artists’ creative process as they sought to create these sculptures.

A New Look at Innovation

This exhibit fits into the discussion of sustainability. Most sustainability discussions center on recycling or on using environmentally friendly energy sources. However, the world can also innovate sustainably in the arts. By upcycling discarded and used materials into art pieces, the artists demonstrate innovation in addressing the problem of the massive amount of global waste we create every year. Our future in the world of art can focus on upcycling and the importance of preserving the world’s resources.