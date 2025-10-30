Advanced reactors are designed to operate at temperatures ranging from 500 °C to 1,000 °C.

Listen to Article

A team of scientists and engineers at the University of Maine (UMaine) developed sensors that can survive extreme in-core environments. This development addressed one of the biggest technical challenges for next-generation nuclear reactors.

Overcoming the Heat Barrier in Advanced Reactors

Nuclear power accounts for approximately 20% of the nation’s energy. However, new advanced reactors are designed to operate at temperatures ranging from 500 °C to 1,000 °C. This includes microreactor technologies.

Higher temperatures allow for greater thermal efficiencies. As a result, it produces more energy from the same amount of fuel. However, conventional commercial sensors cannot withstand this intense heat.

UMaine researchers created a microelectronic sensor incorporating a nanotechnology-based microchip that survives the brutal conditions. Additionally, the microchips provide real-time operational data. This data is essential for quickly identifying technical issues and reducing maintenance costs.

“This is the first demonstration of a microchip technology capable of measuring reactor power up to 800 degrees Celsius, or about 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit,” said Principal Investigator Mauricio Pereira da Cunha. “The commercially available sensors that measure power in nuclear reactors do not operate up to 800 degrees Celsius. We have now proven that it can be done.”

A First for High-Temperature Sensor Technology

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

The UMaine team says they had to retool their nearly two-decade-old sensor technology to resist intense radiation levels.

“In addition to extreme temperatures, we’re now also exposing these sensors to intense, in-core levels of nuclear radiation at the same time,” Senior research scientist Luke Doucette explained. “This adds an entirely new dimension of difficulty in terms of what types of sensor materials can survive in these conditions and remain functional.”

Researchers at the Ohio State University Nuclear Research Laboratory conducted preliminary tests. These tests demonstrated the sensor’s capability to operate continuously without significant performance degradation. Researchers say the success has drawn the attention of the Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory.

Ultimately, the successful deployment of this sensor technology will enable the rollout of advanced reactors, supporting the nation’s growing energy needs. The team is also working to extend the technology to include batteryless, wirelessly connected operation.

“Continued support to our work will enable UMaine to play a major role in this emerging area and help to meet our nation’s growing energy needs,” Pereira da Cunha concluded.