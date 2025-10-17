The SMR facility is set to being operations by the 2030s.

Amazon detailed plans for an advanced nuclear facility in Washington state. The proposed facility is part of the company’s broader goal to achieve carbon neutrality. According to Amazon, the Cascade Advanced Energy facility aims to be a crucial component for powering its operations. Specifically, the company aims to utilize the facility to meet the growing demand for AI.

Many companies have turned to nuclear power to power energy-intensive data centers.

The project is a joint effort between the e-commerce giant, Washington state utility Energy Northwest, and small modular reactor (SMR) developer X-energy. Initially, the facility will deploy four SMRs with 320 megawatts (MW) of capacity. Construction is targeted to begin by the end of the decade. The facility should be operational by the 2030s

SMRs: Smaller Footprint, Bigger Impact

SMRs are the next big step in nuclear technology. Physically, they are smaller than traditional reactors. Additionally, they feature a simple design for faster deployment and lower construction costs. According to Amazon, the Cascade facility utilizes modular technology. Amazon representatives say the final 960 MW plant will occupy only a few blocks, rather than traditional facilities that sometimes span over a square mile.

“This project isn’t just about new technology; it’s about creating a reliable source of carbon-free energy that will support our growing digital world,” said Kara Hurst, Amazon’s chief sustainability officer. “I’m excited about the potential of SMRs and the positive impact they will have on both the environment and local communities.”

Scaling Up the Nuclear Commitment

Through Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, it made an initial investment in X-Energy. Moreover, the Cascade facility is a key component in the companies’ joint plan to produce more than five gigawatts (GW) of new nuclear energy to the U.S. grid by 2039. That’s enough to power an astonishing 3.8 million U.S. homes.

J. Clay Sell, chief executive officer of X-energy, said, “Over the past year, the support of Amazon has enabled us to accelerate progress on our technology, grow our team with world-class talent and expertise, and position the Cascade Advanced Energy Facility at the forefront of energy innovation.”