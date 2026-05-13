Understand the role of nuclear energy in meeting the energy needs of data centers while ensuring operational efficiency.

We are living in the data center revolution.” Almost everything we do online relies on a massive global network of information. But this massive system needs a lot of electricity. Some reports estimate that data centers could use up to 12% of all U.S. energy by 2028.

So, how do we meet this demand? Nuclear energy might be the perfect partner for the data centers of today and tomorrow.

Why Nuclear Energy Makes Sense

First, nuclear power is available 24/7. Data centers cannot afford to go offline. Nuclear plants operate at full capacity more than any other energy source. This gives data centers the steady power they need.

These plants also rarely shut down. A typical plant runs for 18 to 24 months before needing a refuel. These outages are planned well in advance, so data centers can use backup power. New advanced reactors in development aim to run for up to 10 years without a break.

Advertisement

Nuclear energy costs are also very stable. Uranium prices fluctuate, but they make up a small part of the total cost. Most costs come from labor and construction. Plus, a nuclear plant can last for more than 80 years.

Companies are already looking into existing plants for immediate help. In September 2024, Microsoft and Constellation Energy reached a 20-year power purchase agreement to restart Three Mile Island Unit 1 to support Microsoft’s data center operations.

The Challenges Ahead

There are still hurdles to clear. Building new reactors takes years, and commercial reactors are likely to arrive in the 2030s. The first builds are also very expensive. Companies plan to use modular construction to reduce these costs over time.

There are also rules to figure out. In March 2024, Amazon and Talen Energy announced a $650 million deal to buy up to 960 megawatts of electricity from the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission put efforts on hold, because they were worried data centers might use transmission systems without paying their fair share.

We also need to build a secure domestic supply chain for reactor fuel and store used fuel safely until a permanent plan is established.

Nuclear energy has huge potential. But we have work to do to get there.