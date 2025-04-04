Sphere Entertainment Co. has announced two exciting new immersive projects in production: The Wizard of Oz at Sphere and From The Edge. These groundbreaking experiences, part of Sphere’s original immersive content slate, promise to push the boundaries of storytelling using cutting-edge technology. Set to debut in August 2025 and 2026, these productions will offer audiences a completely new way to experience iconic content and extreme sports.

