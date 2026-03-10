Samsung SDI’s main theme at InterBattery 2026 in Seoul is “AI thinks, Battery enables,” which is a way of saying that smart robots and data centers won’t work without better power sources.

The company set up a massive booth to show off how they plan to move from standard car batteries into the world of “physical AI,” like humanoid robots and high-tech wearables.

A Battery for Robots and Data Centers

One of the coolest things on display is a new pouch-type all-solid-state battery. If you’ve followed battery tech, you know solid-state is the big goal because it’s generally safer and packs more power

Samsung SDI is specifically looking at robots because they are tricky and don’t have much internal space, but they need a lot of power to move their limbs. These new pouch batteries are designed to be lightweight and slim so they can fit into a robotic frame without weighing it down.

Samsung is also showing off a “safety net” for data centers. They have a new battery called the U8A1 for Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS). It’s 33% more space-efficient than older models, which is a big deal when you’re trying to fit as many servers as possible into a building.

Predicting the Future with Software

Samsung SDI also unveiled “Samsung Battery Intelligence” (SBI), a health-monitoring software for their big energy storage boxes. It uses data from over 1,400 sites around the world to predict if a battery might have an issue before it actually happens.

They also displayed their “SBB 1.5,” which is essentially a 20-foot shipping container packed with tens of thousands of battery cells. It’s designed to keep power grids stable as AI demand keeps climbing.

“Our goal is to demonstrate how SAMSUNG SDI’s battery technology transforms the full potential of the AI era into reality,” the company stated. “Built on decades of accumulated expertise, we will present premium battery solutions tailored to the evolving demands of AI-driven industries.”