Samsung has announced that its SmartThings platform now works directly with 25 of IKEA’s new smart home gadgets. Because these devices use a standard called Matter-over-Thread, you can skip the IKEA-specific hub entirely. If you have a SmartThings hub, these new plugs, bulbs, and sensors will talk to it directly.

A Smart Home With Smarter Tools

This update is more than turning lights on and off with your phone. Instead, the integration focuses on household needs. For example, you can put an IKEA door sensor on a cupboard or front door to keep an eye on an elderly parent’s activity through the SmartThings Family Care feature. Essentially, it’s a simple way to make sure they’re up and moving without being intrusive.

Other sensors track things like air quality, humidity, and light. SmartThings takes that data and gives you a “Sleep Environment” report. If your room is too stuffy, the app might suggest dropping the temperature to 19-21°C or automatically turning on the dehumidifier if things get too damp. There’s even a water leak sensor that pings your phone the second it detects moisture under a sink.

A Simple Setup

Advertisement

One of the more interesting additions is a scroll wheel remote. Instead of tapping a button, you can spin the wheel to dim your lights or adjust your blinds. Samsung and IKEA spent time making sure the “feel” of this remote worked right inside the app, especially for users who care about the design and aesthetics of their space.

Both companies wanted to make this technology less intimidating and more affordable. Jaeyeon Jung, Executive Vice President of SmartThings at Samsung Electronics, added that this helps lower the barrier for new users.

“By connecting IKEA devices to SmartThings, even first-time smart home users can enjoy a familiar and easy connectivity experience without financial burden,” Jung said. “SmartThings will continue to expand its ecosystem through partnerships, enabling more consumers to enjoy seamless and convenient smart home experience within the SmartThings ecosystem regardless of brand or communication protocol.”