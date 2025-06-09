Listen to Article

Norwegian researchers designed revolutionary membrane technology to enhance the efficacy and reduce the cost of hydrogen fuel cells. This clean energy breakthrough addresses the high costs of hydrogen production, ushering in a new generation of sustainable energy.

Hydrogen Production Breakthrough

The researchers developed an ultra-thin membrane for hydrogen fuel cells, which could significantly cut production costs. Only 0.0004 inches thick, the membrane is 33% thinner than standard existing technology. The membrane and catalyst traditionally account for the majority of production costs, so researchers focused on these two components during the development. Doing so helps them achieve their goal of reducing costs and environmental impacts.

When the SINTEF research team reduced the size, not only did they maintain its efficiency, but they also enhanced it. Researchers say they focused on the interfacial resistance rather than the bulk resistance, which ended up being insignificant. Reducing material usage reduces production costs, making hydrogen fuel cells more accessible and sustainable.

“The effectiveness of the new membranes rests on how quickly the protons can move across the membrane surface and into the catalyst layer, called ‘interfacial resistance,’ and how quickly they can move through the membrane itself, known as ‘bulk resistance’,” said SINTEF researcher Patrick Fortin. “During the tests, we noticed that the bulk resistance became negligible below 15 μm and that the performance was determined solely by the interfacial resistance, which was the same for both membranes.”

Sustainability Times calls it a “remarkable feat,” saying it paves the way for greener technologies.

A Significant Breakthrough For Clean Energy

A significant aspect of the new membrane technology is its ability to maintain high performance without compromising quality. Because of the interfacial resistance, the membrane’s effectiveness is not negatively impacted. As a result, membrane production costs could be reduced by 20% while eliminating 33% of harmful PFA usage.

Additionally, the team achieved a groundbreaking reduction in platinum use by 62.5%. Platinum is a rare and expensive metal. They achieved this by “optimizing the arrangement of platinum particles,” which ensures ideal power generation with minimal material. With the ability to cut rare metal usage, the researchers could cut costs while also addressing the challenges of rare material mining. An innovation of this kind allows the team to take a major step towards more sustainable clean energy technologies.

The new membrane technology has immense potential in the transportation industry. It helps hydrogen fuel cells become a more competitive form of alternative energy for heavy transport, maritime, and potentially aviation.

