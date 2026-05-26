A multi-billion-dollar nuclear project in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, advanced through a crucial step to get its uranium enrichment facility up and running. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) accepted Orano’s license application for an accelerated 12-month review. This approval means that the plans for the new enrichment facility, called Project IKE, are moving into a full technical review.

If approved, Orano can start building and operating the plant.

A Domestic Source for Enriched Uranium

Right now, the U.S. relies heavily on imported uranium but Project IKE aims to flip the script. The facility aims to produce enough low-enriched uranium to replace what America currently imports to help secure the country’s energy supply.

For the $5 billion project Orano is using the same centrifuge technology it uses at its Georges Besse 2 facility in France, which already supplies fuel to American reactors.

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“For 15 years Orano has used ETC centrifuges in France to reliably enrich and supply uranium for powering American reactors,” said Jean-Luc Palayer, CEO of Orano USA. “Now, we are planning to generate that same secure nuclear fuel supply using the same proven technology and processes at our Project IKE facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.”

“I commend my Project IKE team for their diligent work writing a high-quality license application, and I appreciate the energized NRC team’s efforts and timely response for review acceptance,” Palayer added. “With the NRC’s 12-month timeline and Orano’s expertise, we are on a good path to begin enriching a significant amount of uranium at Project IKE in time to supply America’s quickly increasing nuclear energy needs.”

Boosting the Local Economy

The project is heading to a 624-acre piece of land that used to be part of the Manhattan Project. Additionally, the 750,000-square-foot facility is one of the biggest investments in Tennessee’s history. It is backed by a $900 million U.S. Department of Energy award and the State of Tennessee’s Nuclear Energy Fund.

“This milestone represents the accomplishment of more than a year of dedicated work by the Project IKE team,” said Lionel Antognelli, Project Director for Project IKE. “It has been made possible through strong engagement with the NRC from the very beginning, supported by constant communication and monthly pre-application meetings that helped establish an efficient and collaborative licensing process.”