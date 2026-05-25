Join the festivities as we highlight the most notable Memorial Day parades that bring communities together in remembrance.

Memorial Day means a lot of things to different people. For some, it is a long weekend with family or the unofficial start of summer. But at its core, the day is about remembering the men and women who died while serving in the military. Parades have always been a staple of this tradition, bringing communities together to show their respect. Here are five of the most notable Memorial Day parades in the country.

1. The National Memorial Day Parade (Washington, D.C.)

This is the big one. Held along Constitution Avenue, it is the largest Memorial Day parade in the country. Thousands of people line up to watch marching bands, active-duty military units, and historical reenactors. The parade walks through the story of American military history, from the Revolutionary War to modern conflicts. It is a massive event that feels both historic and deeply respectful.

2. The Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade (Queens, New York)

While Manhattan gets a lot of attention for Fleet Week, Queens hosts what is widely recognized as the largest suburban Memorial Day parade in the nation. It started back in 1927. What makes this one special is the community feeling. You will see local schools, scout troops, and civic organizations marching right alongside veterans. It shows how small-town traditions can thrive even inside a giant city.

3. The Chicago Memorial Day Parade (Chicago, Illinois)

Advertisement

Chicago has been hosting its parade since 1870, making it one of the oldest in the United States. It takes place on State Street in the heart of downtown. Before the actual marching begins, the city holds a wreath-laying ceremony at Daley Plaza. It is a major gathering that draws massive crowds, combining high-energy marching bands with a solemn tribute to fallen service members.

4. The Gettysburg Memorial Day Parade (Gettysburg, Pennsylvania)

If you want deep historical significance, Gettysburg is the place to be. This parade has run for well over a century. The route winds through the historic town and ends at the Soldiers’ National Cemetery. Because of the town’s Civil War history, the event feels incredibly solemn. People often pair the parade with a visit to the battlefield to reflect on the cost of war.

5. The Portsmouth Memorial Day Parade (Portsmouth, Virginia)

Portsmouth has a massive naval and military presence, so its parade is always a big deal. It has been running since 1884. The streets fill with floats, equestrian units, and military personnel. It is a straightforward, patriotic event that shows how much a town with deep military roots cares about honoring its history.

Whether you watch a massive national broadcast or just head down to your local main street, these parades remind us why the holiday exists in the first place.