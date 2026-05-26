We use it on our shoes, our jackets, and our backpacks. It is everywhere. But the story of Velcro’s invention starts with a simple walk in the woods.

A Walk in the Woods

Back in 1941, a Swiss engineer named George de Mestral went for a hike with his dog. When they got home, he noticed that both his pants and his dog’s fur were covered in little green burrs. These were the seed pods from burdock plants. Most people would just be annoyed and brush them off. But de Mestral was curious. De Mestral wanted to know exactly why these burrs clung so tightly to the fabric and the fur. He pulled a few off and decided to look at them under a microscope.

What the Microscope Revealed

When he looked closely, he saw that the burrs were not just sticky. Instead, they were covered in hundreds of tiny, stiff hooks. When the burrs brushed against his clothes or his dog’s fur, those hooks caught onto the tiny loops in the fabric and hair. It was a perfectly simple locking system made by nature. De Mestral realized this could be a great way to fasten things together without zippers or buttons. Zippers jammed all the time, and buttons fell off. A hook-and-loop system could solve those problems.

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Turning the Idea Into Reality

But turning this observation into a real product took a long time. It actually took him ten years of experimenting to figure it out. Here is the thing: it is hard to copy nature. He needed to find a material that would hold its shape while remaining flexible. Eventually, he found that nylon worked best.

When exposed to infrared light, nylon transformed into two different surfaces: one side formed tiny rigid hooks, while the other created soft loops. Pressed together, they latched tightly. Pulled apart, they made the familiar ripping sound recognized around the world. He named his invention Velcro, combining the words “velour” and “crochet.”

Getting Off the Ground

At first, the fashion world did not care about Velcro. It looked cheap and kind of ugly. But everything changed when NASA discovered it in the 1960s. Astronauts needed a way to keep things from floating away in zero gravity. They used Velcro to secure equipment inside their spacecraft and to keep their boots anchored to the floor. It was also used on their spacesuits because it was easy to open and close with thick gloves on. Once people saw NASA using it, everyone wanted it. Soon, it was on ski suits, scuba gear, and children’s shoes. It shows that sometimes, the next big invention is already stuck to your socks. You just have to pay attention.